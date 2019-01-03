A Baton Rouge-area appeals court judge is suing an ex-girlfriend, seeking the return of a diamond-studded engagement ring he had purchased for $62,000 with a matching wedding band, but the woman says she intends to keep it. According to her, he presented it only as a ploy to "shut her up" about marriage and not with a true proposal to wed.
Wayne Ray Chutz, an elected judge on Louisiana's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, filed the petition in Livingston Parish last month. The suit also seeks reimbursement for $30,000 to $45,000 for expenses he incurred on her behalf, including the purchase of a long-haired Chihuahua named Mayzie and an Amazon Prime subscription.
Chutz claims he proposed to attorney Ellyn Julia Clevenger shortly after Valentine's Day 2016. She agreed to move into his house, and he purchased a ring for her on Feb. 29, 2016.
They never got married and she moved out on Nov. 9, 2018 — taking the ring with her, the lawsuit says.
Chutz claims he is the legal owner of the ring, because it was given "in contemplation of" a marriage that never took place. He is asking the court to seize the ring during the proceedings. Louisiana law typically considers engagement rings to be "conditional gifts," meaning they can be reclaimed if there is no wedding.
But Clevenger said in an interview Thursday that she does not plan to return it — nor is she required to. She also said she never received the wedding band.
She said the diamond was not a real engagement ring, because Chutz never actually intended to marry her: Chutz gave her the ring in an effort to persuade her to get back together with him — they had also dated in 2013 and 2014 — and to stop her from talking about marriage. She called the piece of jewelry a "shut her up ring."
Clevenger said Chutz's intentions were evident when he shut down her suggestions about setting a date or choosing a venue. She said he allowed her to pick out a ring, which appeared one day on the table when she came home from work with no proposal, she said.
"He never actually asked me to marry him. We never set a date," she said. "He was very noncommittal about it."
Ultimately, Chutz broke up with her, Clevenger said.
Chutz and his attorney Richard McShan did not respond to requests for comment by phone and email Thursday.
The engagement ring purchased from Lee Michaels features one 2.18 carat diamond in the center that is surrounded by more diamonds that also line the sides, the suit says.
The suit also lays out a laundry list of expenses that Chutz claims are "unpaid debts" Clevenger owes him. Among them are payments for the dog, insurance premiums and car repairs. She said Mayzie was a replacement for a Chihuahua killed by Chutz's dog.
Chutz also seeks to be reimbursed for money he said he spent to help her through some personal issues.
"He specifically put those in there to embarrass me into just conceding," she said.
Clevenger said she is 42, and Chutz is 69.
"There's a big age difference with us. Reading this, you could say it's a typical cliché relation of a sugar daddy. It was not like that. It was never like that," she said.
The lawsuit was assigned to Judge Jeff Johnson of Division A in the 21st Judicial District, the same division where Chutz served as a judge for 18 years. Jason Harris, the Livingston Parish clerk of court, said the suit was randomly allotted to that division.
Clevenger said she will not give up the fight.
"I’m assuming no matter what the facts are, I don't have a very good chance, just because of who he is," Clevenger said. "But I don't feel like surrendering based on fear."