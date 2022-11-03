St. James Parish officials hope to return most residents who were evacuated Wednesday because of a derailed train car leaking acid near their homes by Thursday night.
But parish officials also said some homes closest to the acid spill in the Paulina area may need to be decontaminated first from the harmful hydrochloric acid vapors unleashed by the gashed tank car before those residents can return.
Eric Deroche, St. James Parish homeland security and emergency preparedness director, said parish officials won't know whether or how many homes will need decontamination until more testing is done.
A Canadian National freight train derailed around 2 p.m. Wednesday near La. 642, losing six cars from the tracks.
But one of derailed cars, which held more than 20,000 gallons of corrosive hydrochloric acid, broke open when its bottom came off its wheels and hit the tracks, parish officials have said.
The leak forced highway closures and the evacuation of about 200 homes in the area. The crash happened near River Road and the Mississippi River but has not affected maritime traffic.
Cleanup efforts
Deroche said the cleanup and remediation of the acid spill will likely take weeks to complete, well after most residents are expected to have returned home.
Hydrochloric acid is a corrosive liquid that can burn the skin on contact and damage the respiratory system when inhaled. However Deroche said the acid spill isn't expected to have any other long-term effects on community once the vapors and fumes pass.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and CN all have personnel or contractors taking air samples around the leak.
Greg Langley, DEQ spokesman, said those measurements have shown the air is clear outside the evacuation zone but didn't immediately have measurements for inside the evacuation area, where residents live.
Deroche said workers were making progress on neutralizing the spilled acid, which is an important step in bringing people home because it eventually halts the fumes.
Emergency workers have also removed all but three of the cars from the tracks. The leaking car and two more remain.
Early Thursday, workers had been trying to determine how to upright the leaking car and prevent more acid from spilling out onto the tracks, but Deroche said later that it has since been determined that most of the acid has already spilled out.
Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. told reporters early Thursday before sunrise that it doesn't appear the evacuation zone along La. 642 and River Road needs to be expanded but he couldn't give a precise time when the evacuation may end.
"Look, as soon as it's safe, we're going to try to get people back to their houses, but nothing's going to happen until the facts are in place, that the chemical is neutralized, there will be no more possibility of having to let people in and moving them out again," he said.
He noted then that workers suffered a bit of delay overnight Wednesday because of the fuming vapors around the work site. Crews brought in air boats to blow away the harmful cloud.
Evacuations and road closures
Martin also urged residents not to come back to the evacuation area until notified because he doesn't want people waiting around roadblocks while the cleanup work continues.
Parish official originally evacuated about 150 homes Wednesday but expanded the evacuation area further on Wednesday night to include another 50 homes. Residents have been provided hotel rooms and parish officials are saying their bills will be reimbursed.
Parish officials said that La. 44 west of La. 3193 is open to residents only.
Several road closures remained in place early Thursday:
- La. 44 from Antioch Street to Rev. Dr. Samuel Jones.
- La. 642 from La. 44 to Sugarhouse Street.
- All streets within the evacuation zone.
A history of derailments
With Louisiana's heavy industrial base that relies on the state's network of rail lines to move raw materials and send products to market, train derailments that result in dangerous chemical spills are hardly a new phenomenon and sometimes have long-lasting consequences.
In April 2016, a derailment in Scott raised concerns about a release of phosphoric acid, another potent chemical, but no leak was found. The risk prompted the evacuation of about 100 to 110 homes, including a mobile home park and a day care. The derailment happened on the BNSF line, and evacuations lasted less than a day. No one was injured.
On Sept. 28, 1982, however, an Illinois Central Gulf freight train, staffed with a crew that had been drinking bourbon, went off the tracks and derailed 43 cars, including 34 that contained hazardous materials or flammable petroleum products.
Many tank cars broke open, burned and exploded, sending toxic vapors over the town. More than 3,000 people were evacuated, some for weeks, and the derailment prompted the creation of a special commission that monitored the eight-acre decontamination area.
Lingering perchloroethylene took several decades to remediate with several million dollars in settlement money. Illinois Central was later bought by Canadian National.