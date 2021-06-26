A 101-year old WWII veteran who was injured on D-Day but kept fighting, then returned home to Baton Rouge to fight as an attorney on the front lines of the Civil Rights movement was awarded Saturday with a Purple Heart medal, given to those who have been wounded in combat.
The ceremony for Johnnie Jones, who became the first African American warrant officer in the U.S. Army after he joined the military in 1943 out of Southern University, was held at the Old State Capital and attended by officials, family, friends and veterans.
Sitting in his dress uniform in a chair on the stage, Jones saluted veterans as they came to stand beside him to speak at the podium, in an hour-long ceremony highlighted by speakers who have worked with Jones and been inspired by him.
“He has lived a life of extraordinary courage and heroism,” Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said.
After U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy took the Purple Heart medal from its case and pinned it onto Jones' jacket, the applauding audience gave Jones a long-standing ovation.
The event also featured a video that covered Jones’ war service and law career, with onscreen interviews with Jones.
He spoke of how he once escaped an attempt on his life, during his year in the Civil Rights movement, leaping from his car after it had acted strangely when he turned the key and escaping the explosion.
He made the audience laugh, when he said onscreen, “Being a parent, I knew how to jump.”
Jones said that in the years after the early Civil Rights movement, that the young people then didn’t seem to take it up, something he lays to the poor education they had at the time.
“But today, the young people seem to know what it’s all about — because of education,” he said.
Jones was wounded on the beaches of Normandy, receiving hip injuries and also shrapnel wounds, but continued to serve and fought in the Battle of the Bulge on the Western front.
Jones received his law degree from Southern University in 1953 — and 15 days after earning that degree was asked to represent those who took part in the Baton Rouge bus boycott.
The Rev. T.J. Jemison asked him to serve as the lawyer for those who took part in the two-weeks protest, a protest effort that served as a guide for the Montgomery bus boycott two years later.
Jones, who practiced law until the age of 93, served a term in the Louisiana House of Representatives from 1972 to 1976.
In the closing comments of his onscreen interview, Jones said, “Even though I had to talk about it hard, this is the best country in the world.”