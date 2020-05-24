Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome appears to be gearing up for another legal fight, this time against online travel companies that she fears might have been stiffing the city-parish for years of revenue generated by the hotel occupancy tax.
Broome's administration this Wednesday will ask the Metro Council for the authority to hire Baton Rouge attorneys Drew Talbot and Alejandro Perkins to represent the city-parish in a possible lawsuit against online travel companies such as Expedia, Hotwire and Priceline.com.
In a prepared statement, Broome's spokesman Mark Armstrong said the mayor's administration is following in the footsteps of other cities in the state and around the country who've tried to recover tax revenue online companies haven't remitted to governing bodies for hotel bookings.
"We believe collections are due to us," Armstrong said. "The attorneys only get paid if they successfully collect due taxes."
Armstrong nor the attorneys seeking the contract with the city-parish would comment further, citing pending litigation.
The hotel occupancy tax throughout the parish is 2%, but that can increase to as much as 6% in areas where there are tax increment financing districts levied on hotel bookings. Revenues from the base 2% parishwide occupancy tax are shared equally between the Baton Rouge River Center and Visit Baton Rouge.
Cities in at least 34 states have tried to sue online travel companies for unpaid tax revenue with varying degrees of success, depending on the laws surrounding how their respective hotel occupancy taxes are collected and remitted to local governments.
Four years ago, a similar lawsuit reached the California Supreme Court, which ruled online travel companies were exempt from paying occupancy taxes to local governments.
According to published reports, the attorneys in the California case tried to argue online travel companies were cheating local governments out of tax revenue because they were levying hotel taxes based on the cheaper prices they could offer hotel rooms to consumers through their websites. Those cities and counties wanted the online sites to pay the difference.
California's high court agreed hotel occupancy taxes should be based on the higher prices to book rooms through respective hotels and motels but said the online companies were not obligated to pay it, according to previous reports.
Because city-parish officials and the prospective attorneys aren't commenting yet, there's no indication of how the parish will build its argument in a pending lawsuit.