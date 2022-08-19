A supervisor at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has resigned after overseeing the case of a 2-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose despite three warnings that the department needed to check on him.
DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters released new information this week about the agency's handling of the case of Mitchell Robinson III, which has prompted fury from state legislators and the public. The toddler died in late June, but his case burst into public view earlier this month when his mother, Whitney Ard, was arrested on a count of negligent homicide and the coroner determined that a fentanyl overdose killed him.
DCFS opened an internal investigation into its handling of earlier reports about the boy. The state’s Office of Inspector General also opened a probe.
While the supervisor who was in charge of the case resigned, Walters said, the worker who was assigned the case has been suspended while the investigation plays out. She did not name either employee.
Walters said DCFS received its first report about Mitchell on April 12 from a hospital staff member, after the little boy was hospitalized as unresponsive and treated with the opioid antidote Narcan. She said the agency was told that drug testing did not reveal any substances in Mitchell’s system.
Walters also said that while a hospital staffer reported administering Narcan, DCFS employees may not have understood that Narcan was connected to an overdose. The state agency did not open an investigation.
“In hindsight, yes, we probably should have taken it,” Walters said.
Usually, when a DCFS intake worker decides against opening an investigation, a regional supervisor will review that decision. Mona Michelli, the agency’s deputy assistant child welfare secretary, said there’s no documentation that the decision not to investigate the first report from the hospital was reviewed. But she added that such reviews are generally not documented in case files.
The second report on Mitchell came June 4, when he was hospitalized again. Walters said a hospital worker again reported to DCFS that the boy had to be revived with Narcan. She said hospital staff was concerned that Mitchell was exposed to a substance that standard drug testing did not detect, but they also could not rule out neurological issues.
At that point, DCFS agreed to open an investigation and assigned the case to a worker, Walters said. The worker made one attempt to visit Ard, the boy's mother, and her children, and they were not home. She moved on to other cases.
The physician in charge of treating Mitchell filed the third report about him on June 17, according to DCFS. The doctor called the state child abuse hotline and said Mitchell’s drug screen was positive for fentanyl. She also explained that Mitchell would not have responded to Narcan without being exposed to an opioid. She added that doctors had ruled out suspicion of the little boy having seizures, and that she was worried because his parents had recently been arrested in a drug bust.
Asked whether the physician’s report should have given DCFS grounds to immediately remove Mitchell from his home, Walters nodded. Rhenda Hodnett, the state’s assistant secretary of child welfare, said many factors weigh into the decision to take away a child — including orders from a judge — but that the doctor’s report seems like clear grounds for removal.
The doctor delivered the third report with a heightened sense of urgency, Walters said.
But DCFS did not respond swiftly.
The caseworker had spoken to Ard, and she scheduled another time to meet. But before that visit, she had to respond to another case where she removed children from a parent’s care.
The worker then had to take a break after being hospitalized with pneumonia. She was out on sick leave from June 21 to June 27. At that point, Walters said, her supervisor should have stepped in and picked up the case or reassigned it.
Instead, the case lingered without a worker checking on Mitchell, and he again overdosed on fentanyl. He died June 26, a little more than a week after the doctor's final warning.
“So what didn’t happen is that it didn’t get to the supervisor for the supervisor to reassign it or follow it up,” Walters said. “That’s the breakdown…let me also be clear; this is not an excuse. Nobody here is excusing the inexcusable.”
One factor that made the doctor’s report more urgent was the news that Mitchell’s parents had been arrested, which Walters said DCFS had not heard from law enforcement. A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the agency did not file a report to DCFS after the drug bust.
“If there was a child present when they did a drug bust, they should have called us,” Walters said. “But we don’t have any record of that.”
The DCFS supervisor resigned before the agency could suspend her, Walters said.
Hodnett said the caseworker should have communicated more with her supervisor about what work was left undone, and that the supervisor should have also stepped in to cover for her worker.
“In my mind, there was more responsibility on the part of the supervisor than the part of the worker," Hodnett said. "But the worker should have been doing a better job all along of documenting and making sure that everything was up to date so someone else could have more easily picked it up. It’s a very, very difficult situation all the way around.”
DCFS has now reviewed all other cases that were being overseen by the worker and the supervisor; the supervisor has been replaced with a consultant. The agency has also come up with dozens of plans for how to fill the gaps in its severely understaffed Baton Rouge office.
Officials have called in an “internal strike team” of workers from across the state who will be reassigned to the Baton Rouge office for two months to help with investigations. They’ve hired national experts to review their cases and coach staff on best practices and hope to partner with Baton Rouge churches to help recruit and train foster parents. They're also contracted with a day care that can help watch children between the time they're removed from their homes and enter foster care.