What's the difference between American and European weather reports. Is one more accurate or reliable than the other?
We reached out to the National Weather Service, which provided this answer from Vijay Tallapragada, chief of the Modeling and Data Assimilation Branch at NOAA's Environmental Modeling Center.
The question, Tallapragada says, is really about models rather than forecasts. "Broadcast meteorologists sometimes talk about the different models on television, so this is a good chance to explain what a model is and is not.
"Weather forecast models, whether it is the U.S. Global Forecast System (GFS) model, or the 'Euro' model from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) are tools that meteorologists use when making a weather forecast, among other things. Each model — which uses the laws of physics and current weather observations from across the world to predict future state of the atmosphere — has its strengths and weaknesses, and forecasters are familiar with them so they are taken into consideration when making a weather forecast.
"Additionally, at the National Weather Service we have several different models. For hurricane forecasting, for example, we use not only the GFS, but also the Hurricane Weather Research and Forecasting (HWRF) model and the Hurricanes in a Multi-scale Ocean-coupled Non-hydrostatic model (HMON). And, other countries have global models that we consider when making forecasts as well.
"Weather forecasting has improved immensely over the years, and advances in modeling are one reason why we continue to make improvements in our efforts to deliver life-saving weather forecasts. During a weather event, stay tuned to the latest forecast to make safety decisions for you and your family. Our website, www.weather.gov, can provide the latest forecast for your hometown, and offers safety information for all types of weather events to ensure you are prepared. Thanks for helping us to build a more Weather-Ready Nation.
High riders?
What is the law on pickup trucks that are modified after sale to a higher ride height? They raise the level of headlights, blinding oncoming drivers as if the pickup has its bright lights on.
Sgt. Dustin Dwight, a spokesman for Louisiana State Police, tells us: "The required height of headlamps is listed in Louisiana Revised Statue 32:303 which states that 'every headlamp upon every motor vehicle, including every motorcycle, shall be located at a height, measured from the center of the headlamp, of not more than 54 inches nor less than 24 inches when measured from the ground.'
"Furthermore, taillamps meet similar requirements. Revised Statue 32:304 states that 'every tail lamp upon every vehicle shall be located at a height of not more than seventy-two inches nor less than fifteen inches measured as provided in R.S. 32:302.'
"Finally, those people who have modified their vehicles to ride higher often modify their vehicles by adding oversized tires. They should know that 32:364 requires fenders, covers, flaps, flash aprons or fender flares on every motor vehicle and those devices must be 'at least the width of the tires of the motor vehicle.'
"Aside from these laws, we would also recommend anyone making such modifications or changes to their vehicles to consult with the vehicle manufacture or dealership to ensure the lights are properly positioned in a manner which safely illuminates the roadway for both the driver and other motorists."