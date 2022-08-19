The mayor of Gonzales remembers when he first learned his city would be one of the stops along a proposed passenger train line between Baton Rouge and New Orleans that looked like it might be gaining traction.
It was 2010, and Barney Arceneaux, in his first term of office as mayor, had been invited to a meeting at the state Department of Transportation and Development in Baton Rouge.
"There were maps up on the wall, and it showed that Gonzales was one of the stops," Arceneaux said. "Ever since then, we've been involved with helping to make this happen."
When Gonzales learned this month it had been awarded federal funds to build its train station, the city was ready.
Seven years ago, it purchased property fronting Ascension Street in the heart of Gonzales. The property had an unused building, later demolished, as well as a parking lot and an open field, with the hope a train station would stand there one day.
In 2018, Gonzales unveiled a master plan for the train station, drawn up by the Houston office of Arup, an international architectural and engineering firm.
The 300-foot-long, open-air platform envisioned by Arup proposes an enclosed passenger waiting area and an additional option of a public plaza.
The $100,000 study and design by Arup was funded 50 percent by the city and 50 percent by a grant from the Federal Railroad Administration that was selected by the Southern Rail Commission.
The Arup design team also offered ideas on how existing streets in Gonzales could be modified to one day accommodate bike paths and sidewalks to and from the station, as well as on-site parking.
"A rail station would not only serve the city's residents, but act as an attractive gateway to the city," says the report.
"Gonzales was a very early adopter of the proposed commuter line," said John Spain, executive vice-president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, an active proponent of the passenger rail line.
"They understood the value of a passenger train coming to their community, with both leisure and business travelers," said Spain, who also serves as a commissioner on the Southern Rail Commission, whose representatives from Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama support Southeast rail initiatives.
Previous passenger service in the Baton Rouge region ended Nov. 3, 1969, when the Kansas City Southern's "Southern Belle" made its final run.
The grant awarded earlier this month from the U.S. Department of Transportation provides $5 million for the construction of the Gonzales train station.
The cities of Gonzales and Baton Rouge applied jointly for the RAISE grant (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity). Baton Rouge received $13 million in this month's grant award, for the first phase of construction of its own train station on 14th Street.
Each city government will provide additional funding — $2 million for Gonzales and $3.25 million for Baton Rouge — to complete the projects.
"The stars aligned when the funding became available," said Jackie Baumann, chief engineer for the city of Gonzales. "That funding source gave the project the ability to move forward."
For many years, up until the 1960s, Gonzales was a "flag stop" along a rail line that provided daily passenger service between Kansas City, Missouri, and New Orleans. Back then, the trains stopped only if someone wanted to board or exit in Gonzales.
"Somebody saw the future," Mayor Arceneaux said.