DENHAM SPRINGS — The Amite River and Tributaries study, the big federal flood protection analysis of the Amite River Basin, has a long history in Louisiana.

Congress first authorized the study in April 1967 when Louisiana Sens. Russell Long and Allen Ellender were still roaming the halls of Capitol Hill and were decades from having federal courthouses or office buildings named after them.

These U.S. Army Corps of Engineers analyses, spurred by chronic flooding from the '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s, helped spawn the long-delayed Comite River Diversion Canal that is now on a path to final construction after the 2016 flood injected new momentum and money.

But, with $3 million from Congress last year, the Corps of Engineers is taking a fresh, three-year look at other flood control ideas floated in these previous studies and seeking out new ideas for taming the Amite and its many tributaries threading through a basin now home more than a half-million people, Corps officials said.

Travis Creel, a Corps regional technical specialist from the New Orleans District, told a gathered audience at the Denham Springs public library that projects being considered include the Darlington Reservoir, dredging of the lower Amite and Bayou Manchac, using Spanish Lake as a flood storage area with protections for homeowners and others, smaller detention areas along Manchac and in the upper Amite watershed and even home elevations.

"We'd like to see this list of alternatives expand," he added during a public hearing Wednesday for the early stages of the study.

A handful of St. Helena and East Feliciana parish residents were among those at the library off U.S. Hwy. 190 and were there, in part, to keep tabs on the Darlington Reservoir, one of the old flood control ideas ditched 25 years ago.

The reservoir plan had called for damming the Amite near Darlington and creating a water storage area covering thousands of acres to prevent flooding down stream.

The reservoir plan spurred years of controversy in the 1980s and early 1990s that largely pitted some upriver landowners opposed to losing their property to the future reservoir with down river political leaders, including then-Gov. Edwin Edwards. Amid political opposition, cost concerns kept the project on the drawing board.

A taste of those old feelings re-emerged Wednesday as Ron McMorris, 72, of Ethel, voiced his worries about the apparent lack of public interest in the meeting and his opposition to the reservoir.

"All of my land will be underwater, OK? And I'm very much against that part of it," he said of the new study.

Later, McMorris said he owned land along the Amite in East Feliciana and didn't think he should have to give it up "to save these fools down here that don't know how to build on high ground."

Other residents from the Grangeville area of St. Helena Parish who own land just downstream of the reservoir suggested only a handful of people opposed the reservoir in the past and saw a future man-made lake as a recreational opportunity that could help their parish.

"If people come to fish and boat and have fun, they're going to buy food. They're going to buy fuel. It'll help St. Helena Parish, I think," said Lois "Chee-Chee" Dunn, 75, who showed up at the meeting with her husband, son and others.

The competing views of McMorris and the Dunns are just a small taste of the kinds of questions the Corps of Engineers will have sort through as it reviews a range of projects culled from past studies and other information gathering.

The Corps may also have to work through some public skepticism about the effectiveness of another round of studies as McMorris' concerns about the lack of residents at the meeting spun off into a discussion about whether study would result in anything concrete.

"So at the end of the day, what is all of this going to solve? If I live for another 50 years, what would I see different," asked Ed Lagucki, 64, of Baton Rouge.

McMorris responded that the gathered Corps officials had pretty much made up their minds already but just weren't telling anyone yet.

Corps officials said later they had done the best they could to attract public attention and that their decisions would be based on science.

In a later interview, Creel said the final study could end up calling for a series of projects working together.

He said the Corps analysis will take into account sea level rise and the predicted effects of the unbuilt the Comite River diversion and separate waterway improvements that the Corps plans in East Baton Rouge Parish.

He added that the analysis will also consider the impact of locally funded proposals, like the Laurel Ridge Levee extension that Ascension Parish government has proposed building in the basin.

Sarah Bradley, the Corps project manager, said her agency plans to have a tentative selected plan ready in the fall and draft report and environmental impact statement by December.

Corps officials hope to have a final chief's report ready by the fall of 2021, which sets the stage for funding from Congress for construction.