East Baton Rouge’s Metro Council is almost certain to reject a controversial fee that would have increased funding for stormwater maintenance, but council members and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome agree that the more money still needs to come from somewhere.
Since the 2016 floods, addressing Baton Rouge’s drainage maintenance backlog has been a key priority for Broome and the Metro Council. That backlog came under fresh scrutiny after a flood in May 2021 and after federal regulators began threatening to take over the stormwater system.
The stormwater utility fee was pitched to the public and the council earlier this month as a solution to both problems. The fee proposal quickly derailed on Tuesday after the city-parish admitted a non-disclosure agreement with the federal government that had been cited for weeks to conceal negotiations with the federal government did not exist. A key figure in the controversy resigned Friday.
“None of this changes the fact that we have a significant issue with drainage maintenance in this parish,” Councilwoman Laurie Adams said. “It has just taken the attention off the real issue. It’s a distraction and it’s doing a real disservice right now to people in this city who have flooded and are concerned they’re going to flood again.”
Broome withdrew her support for the fee on Tuesday and more than half of the council has said they will vote against it. The federal government, however, is still closing in on the city-parish.
Broome’s administration is expected to submit a final draft of its annual stormwater plan to state and federal regulators in January, Broome told The Advocate Thursday. Regulators told Broome during an Aug. 30 meeting the plan must include details on how the stormwater system will be improved and dedicated funding to do that work, she said.
If the plan submitted in January is deficient, enforcement negotiations will then begin, Broome said she was told.
The city-parish is already under two consent decrees for issues with its sewer system, dating back to 2001 and 1988. Federal regulators at the time required the establishment of a dedicated funding source for repairs to the system, and sewer rates for residents have been raised by more than 4% every year since the early 2000s as a result.
Metro Council members interviewed by The Advocate over the last week agreed that action still needs to be taken to better fund the stormwater system in order to avoid a federal consent decree and mitigate flooding. Members disagreed, though, on how that should be accomplished.
“To say we’re not going to do anything is not an option,” Councilman Darryl Hurst said. “Whatever the next option is will be held in higher regard to transparency to ensure the citizens are involved from day one and make sure we think through what needs to be done.”
Most Republican members said they would like to take another look at rededicating property taxes that currently fund other city-parish agencies.
“We have an absolute obligation to do a better job with what we already have and to get voter approval for changing those dedications,” Councilman Dwight Hudson said.
Hudson last year attempted to bring a measure before East Baton Rouge Parish voters that would have rededicated almost $6 million from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System and Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control property taxes to pay for additional drainage and sewerage upkeep. The city-parish's annual budget for such work is $8.4 million.
That effort was rejected by the council in the face of backlash from supporters of the library system.
Council members say attitudes around rededication may have changed over the past year in the face of renewed focus on stormwater issues, consequently rededication deserves a second look.
“I think all options should be on the table to include the option of, as bills are going up everywhere, perhaps we have to tighten our belt in some places, and I would absolutely entertain that conversation,” Councilman Rowdy Gaudet said.
Councilwomen Denise Amoroso and Laurie Adams said they would also support an effort to explore tax rededication.
A $200,000 study by Black & Veatch Management Consulting completed last month determined that about $45 million is needed annually to properly fund stormwater maintenance and oversight. The fee would have raised $36.5 million to go along with drainage maintenance’s existing budget.
Rededicating funds is unlikely to raise the amount of money needed for the stormwater system, but it could be a piece of the puzzle, Hurst said.
“We have other things in place that we could potentially access funds from,” Hurst said. “It may not be the full ante of everything we need … but something that could help offset some of that so not all of the impact is on the voter base.”
Before deciding on a funding solution, Councilwoman Chauna Banks said the city-parish needs to take a step back and review the impact of more than $40 million in federal funding that has already been appropriated for drainage maintenance since June 2021.
“We need a test of making sure that this community can somewhat be redeemed and build confidence for there to be some success on this issue,” Banks said.
Council members are seeking answers to questions concerning the statements made by Broome and her administration regarding the NDA.
Adams, Amoroso, Hudson, Aaron Moak, Brandon Noel and Jennifer Racca filed a public records request on Thursday seeking texts, phone calls, call logs and emails regarding stormwater negotiations with the federal government from Broome and her staff.
Despite the scrutiny, Broome said she intends to work with all members of the council to formulate a new plan for funding stormwater but did not provide specifics of what that might be.
“I don’t think a plan can be piecemealed together,” Broome said. “Our plan and path forward has to be one that is well-researched, includes data to identify the plan and solution and when we do all that we come out with a plan that everyone can embrace.”
First, Broome will have to rebuild trust that multiple council members said has been damaged.
"I am very optimistic that we will talk," Broome said. "We may have some agreement, we may have some disagreements, but at the end of the day I believe the council wants the same thing that I want, and that's to do what's best for the citizens of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish.
The best path forward in the short term is to slow down and communicate about new solutions, Gaudet said.
“The administration has some work to do to bring some council members back to a collaborative feel, so that’s where we’ll have to start,” Gaudet said. “We’ll have to start the conversation back from ground zero where we all recognize this is an issue, we all have to get to a solution and how do we work now together on what a proposal could be.”
Whether a revival of the stormwater fee, a new property tax or a rededication of existing property taxes, council members said the public needs to have an opportunity to vote on future proposals.
“The residents have to be at the table,” Adams said. “They’ve got to be at the table for planning, they’ve got to be at the table for the final product, and they’ve got to be able to vote.”