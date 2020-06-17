Baton Rouge resident Jamie Green captured this video of a garbage truck on fire outside her house.
"It was scary," Green said. "The flames were touching the house."
The fire happened around 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Baton Rouge officials say four garbage trucks have caught fire this spring, and three of those trucks were lost. The trucks cost $300,000 a piece, so the city-parish has lost almost $1 million from the fires.
Officials suspect one of the fires was caused by a discarded butane tank. Other flammable materials that have become a problem include pool chemicals, gasoline cans, paint cans and pesticides.