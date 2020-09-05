An East Baton Rouge Parish teacher was named 2021 state teacher of the year Friday night.
Nathalie Roy, who teaches at Glasgow Middle School, was given the award during the 14th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala, which was held virtually.
Roy teaches Roman technology, classical mythology and Latin at Glasgow.
Her classes include interactive lessons about the ancient Romans and Greeks infused with science, technology, math and engineering, or STEM.
Roy studied classical archaeology at the American Academy in Rome as a Fullbright Scholar and the American School of Classical Studies at Athens.
She is also a National Board Certified Teacher.
The 2021 state principal of the year is Alnata Dione Bradford, who is principal of Parkway Elementary School in Vernon Parish.
"I'm proud to have them represent Louisiana," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a statement.