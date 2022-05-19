BREC's Board of Commissioners on Wednesday upped the park and recreation system's minimum pay rate to $12 an hour and approved one-time payments for more than 750 employees.
The board's unanimous decision will cost a little more than $1 million.
The city-parish's parks and recreation is hoping the bump in wages will dissuade current employees from leaving and keep BREC competitive when it comes to attracting new ones ahead of Amazon opening a $200 million, 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center, where it plans to pay a minimum of $15 an hour plus benefits.
Employers, both in the private and public sector, have previously said they're having similar pay-raise discussions because of Amazon's impact on the local job market.
"The reason we're here is because of the commission who in 2021 asked us what we were going to do with Amazon coming," Superintendent Corey Wilson said during Wednesday's night special meeting, where the pay increase and one-time payments were the only item up for debate. "You challenged us on whether we could do this financially and whether it's feasible."
Inflation is another factor in the board's actions.
Originally, Wilson presented the board with a proposal to increase starting pay to $12 an hour and dole out an across-the-board 3% pay bump for the rest of BREC's employees. That proposition was met with a lot resistance from board members questioning its sustainability.
The Amazon fulfillment center, currently under construction at the old Cortana Mall property, is expected to be fully operational by December. Amazon officials said they'll start hiring two months before it opens. The Cortana facility will be the largest robotics prototype fulfillment center for the online retailor, which is set to hire 1,000-plus employees at the site.
The BREC Commission on Wednesday night approved an amended proposal from Wilson that will bump up approximately 428 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees starting pay to $12 an hour — effective June 11.
On July 1, BREC will issue one-time $1,200 checks to all employees earning $12 or more per hour but less than $20 per hour, and give one-time $600 payment to all employees earning more than $20 per hour based on the hourly rate as of June 1. All part-time employees earning less than $12 as of June 1 will receive a compensation payment of $600 as well.
The one-time payments were framed as bonuses to employees who were still showing up for work during the stay-at-home order at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when BREC experienced a nearly 40% bump in the use of its parks and recreation facilities.
Any other salary adjustments will be made after BREC has completed a comprehensive agency-wide compensation and benefits study, set to happen later this year, officials said.
But Wilson was quick to point out to the room of employees who attended Wednesday night's meeting that the results from that compensation study won't likely mean additional pay bumps.
"We're not expecting huge adjustments because (Human Resources) has been staying on top of compensation trends," he said.