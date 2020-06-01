Emergency crews were called to a fire late Sunday night at a local business off Siegen Lane. It took nearly two hours to fully contain it, officials said.
Eldon Ledoux, spokesperson for the St. George Fire Department, says the blaze was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Tai Industries, located on Cedar Park Avenue.
"The first unit arrived to find a large stack of materials on fire under the overhang off the main structure," Ledoux said in a press release.
"Firefighters responded aggressively," he said. "Even though the fire breached a roll up door, St. George firefighters prevented its advance into the main structure. The overhang, which runs the length of the building, partially collapsed."
Video of the fire on Siegen @LesterDuhe @WAFB pic.twitter.com/diKrobOpVf— Yancy LeGrande (@YancyLe) June 1, 2020
Ledoux said a pickup truck was also destroyed in the fire.
Firefighters declared the blaze under control after 1 a.m. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.