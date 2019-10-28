This week will start with quiet weather and cloud coverage for most of Monday, but a frontal system is expected to bring showers and higher temps as early as Tuesday evening.
Highs Monday will reach 74 degrees, forecasters say. Tonight will be cool, calm, partly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees.
Up next, a warm front moving through the gulf will bring moisture to the Baton Rouge area. Rain chances on Tuesday increase to 40 percent. Highs will reach 76, with lows near 68.
A 70-percent chance of rain will continue through Wednesday. The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are likely.
Showers may linger through Thursday, but clearer skies and sunshine could return for the weekend.