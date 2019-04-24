Baton Rouge-area Lemonade Day Louisiana participants will be competing in a Tasting Contest at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive.
Sponsor Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has invited local entrepreneurs and community members to judge the contest and determine the "Best Tasting Lemonade in Baton Rouge." Participants can sign up at louisiana.lemonadeday.org/events.
Lemonade Day Louisiana will take place statewide on May 4. It is part of a nationwide initiative that encourages entrepreneurship in children ages 6 to 15 by providing tools for them to start lemonade stands in their local communities. The Louisiana event was started by Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves and John Georges, CEO of Georges Enterprises and owner of The Advocate.
More than 16,000 children are expected to participate in Lemonade Day across the state.