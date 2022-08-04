Louisiana's juvenile prison system is in crisis.
There have been multiple takeovers and dozens of teens have escaped this year. In response, state leaders have resorted to drastic measures in an effort to restore order.
Experts, corrections officials and advocates say the crisis has been years in the making.
To help understand the scale of the crisis, we compiled some of our most important reporting on the issue over the past few years.
A rash of escapes
So far this year, dozens of youth have escaped from prisons around the state.
At the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish alone, at least 26 have broken out. Last month, six juveniles escaped at once, despite extra State Police assigned as security — one of them allegedly shot someone during a carjacking, leaving them in critical condition.
Bridge City, part of the state-run system, has seen the most escapes, but it's not alone; parish-run prisons have also seen their share of escapes.
Five teens escaped from East Baton Rouge's aging juvenile lockup in February, wielding shanks and pushing a guard into a locked cell. One Pointe Coupee teenager broke out of three different jails in as many years, the local sheriff said.
Violence and takeovers
In some cases, inmates have staged takeovers of juvenile facilities.
In June, 20 were arrested after they allegedly took over parts of the Bridge City complex; a SWAT team was called in to end a two-hour standoff.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, a brawl between youth led to broken windows and doors.
Nowhere to go
Faced with turmoil in its state-run prisons and a shortage of space in parish-run facilities, Louisiana started sending juvenile inmates to Alabama prisons. It's not clear how many youth were sent there.
But, in July, Alabama said it would no longer accept Louisiana juvenile prisoners, citing a riot at one of that state's facilities.
That decision spurred some local law enforcement leaders, particularly those in rural parish to say they have no place to put their youth offenders while they await trial. They are urgently seeking money from the Legislature to build new lockups.
Drastic measures
As the crisis has unfolded, Louisiana leaders have taken increasingly drastic measures to get a handle on the situation.
The state temporarily authorized sending guards from the adult prison system into juvenile facilities — with the ability to employ the more severe tactics adult prison guards can use, like tasers and pepper spray.
In July, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a plan to temporarily house some youth on the grounds of Angola, Louisiana's infamous maximum-security prison. And state leaders plan to reopen Jetson Center for Youth in Baker, which had previously closed because state leaders deemed it “obsolete, unsafe and costly.”
How we got here
Many people closely involved in Louisiana's juvenile justice system say the crisis has been a long time in coming.
About two decades ago, Louisiana faced lawsuits, violence in its youth prisons, and even deaths. The state promised to make changes, envisioning a system that focused more on rehabilitating young offenders instead of just locking them up.
But, after years of budget cuts and staff shortages, it seems clear: That change never happened.
Read more: Louisiana's youth prison woes in 3 charts: Less money, fewer staff, more problems
Reporters Elyse Carmosino, Jacqueline DeRobertis, James Finn, and Blake Paterson reported the stories used in this explainer.