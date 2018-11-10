For 32 years, a 10-foot model of the battleship USS Louisiana has been taking shape — slowly, painstakingly — in Dr. Ron Kennedy's Baton Rouge workshop.
Now, in time to celebrate 100 years since World War I ended, it's finally over, over there, and in its permanent home.
Kennedy's meticulously detailed model of the warship will be unveiled when the USS Kidd Veterans Museum observes the centennial of Armistice Day at 1 p.m. Sunday.
"This is what it looked like when she was launched," Kennedy said. "It's as accurate as it could be."
Kennedy took up the project when then-U.S. Rep. Henson Moore suggested the museum needed a model of the ship, which was launched in 1904. It carried President Theodore Roosevelt to the Panama Canal in 1906, the first time a sitting president had left the country. From December 1907 to February 1909, it circumnavigated the world as part of the "Great White Fleet" that Roosevelt sent to display U.S. military power.
The Louisiana saw little action in World War I, and it was sold for scrap in 1923. The figurehead on the ship's bow is displayed at BREC's City Park. Kennedy used to see the figurehead when he was a child.
"So, I always had that in my mind, and when I started building models, I always thought one day I'd build a model of the Louisiana," he said.
It took Kennedy longer to build the model than the real battleship actually existed, but he made every piece himself, and studied diagrams obtained from the National Archives and photos to get everything just right.
"What I did was use the drawings to build it and use the pictures of the Louisiana to make it exactly like the Louisiana was as opposed to the other ships," Kennedy said.
The museum's commemoration Sunday will include a talk by Steven Rabalais, author of a biography of Gen. Fox Connor, the chief of operations for Gen. John Pershing, who commanded Army forces that fought in World War I. The museum's World War I exhibit will be on display, and visitors will be invited to place poppies beside the names of those from Louisiana who died in that war.