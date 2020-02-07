For the first time since 1962, the USS Kidd is being scheduled for "long overdue" structural maintenance.
The caretakers of the historic ship are beginning the planning process for drydock repairs that cannot be made while the Kidd is in her "current mooring configuration." From flooding to hurricanes, the ship has undergone rough conditions, a press release from the USS Kidd Veterans Museum pointed out.
The Kidd has been a Baton Rouge fixture for 38 years, with thousands of visitors boarding the ship to relive a piece of history.
"Although Kidd’s unique mooring has allowed for certain repairs and restoration projects, changing river conditions have created a situation where the ship is in the water more than she is 'high and dry,'" the release said.
While the planning process may take several years, the actual drydocking may extend from 10-20 years.