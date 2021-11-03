The Louisiana Department of Health gave the go-ahead Wednesday for medical providers to start inoculating kids between the ages of 5 and 11 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, clearing the way for a big chunk of Louisiana’s population to gain protection against COVID-19.

The sign-off from LDH came after expert advisory panels from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the shot and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave it the green light for kids.

“The CDC’s clear recommendation is for everyone 5 years of age and up to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Louisiana Department of Health today formally adopts that recommendation today,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter in a prepared statement. “We know this is exciting news for many families and appreciate your patience with providers this week as the program ramps up over the coming days.”

While vaccines are being shipped out this week and may be available at some locations, federal officials expect the effort to fully roll out the week of Nov. 8.

Health officials said parents should contact “their local vaccine provider” to make sure they have the kid-size vaccine on hand, which is one-third the dose of an adult vaccine.

Families can call 211 or the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 to find a vaccination or get answers to questions about the vaccine. A federal vaccine finder site, vaccines.gov, will be updated with availability as the kid doses get shipped across the U.S.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said parents with questions about the vaccine should talk to their child’s doctor. He said the vaccine would help protect kids and the more vulnerable people around them.

“To minimize the transmission of the virus we must maximize vaccinations -- especially in our children who are more likely to be asymptomatic and unknowingly spread the virus to others," Edwards said in a statement.

Parental consent is required. A consent form can be found at ldh.la.gov/Covid-19K-12.

Providers in Baton Rouge are gearing up to make the vaccine available to some of the youngest patients in the region.

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens are taking appointments and may have availability in some locations as soon as this weekend, according to their websites.

Baton Rouge General will receive 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds within “the next week” and will start scheduling appointments once they come in, spokeswoman Katie Johnston wrote in an email.

Our Lady of the Lake is also readying itself for the wave of appointments for newly eligible children, spokeswoman Jennifer Vaccaro said.

“We are still getting plans in place and hope to be ready to administer ASAP this week,” Vaccaro said.

Statewide provider Ochsner Health said it will begin scheduling appointments "as soon as Ochsner has the vaccines readily available." The system is planning availabilities after work hours and on the weekends, according to a Wednesday news release.

Once Ochsner receives the doses, residents will be able to schedule an appointment at www.myochsner.org or by calling 1-844-888-2722, according to the news release.

Baton Rouge’s city-parish government didn’t have any plans as of Wednesday afternoon for local vaccine clinics for children. Spokesman Mark Armstrong said officials will advocate for parents to vaccinate their children and continue to partner with state and federal partners to distribute shots.

Kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Mall of Louisiana vaccine site run by the Louisiana National Guard in partnership with the city-parish sometime next week, Armstrong said.

Louisiana will receive 148,000 doses in the initial shipments, which will come in three waves over the next week and a half. There are 421,000 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 in the state.