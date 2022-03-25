The Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge joined Pope Francis and other bishops worldwide Friday in a special prayer for Ukraine and Russia. They lamented the times when the world had fallen away from God, and pleaded for mercy.
Francis, the bishop of Rome, had asked his colleagues to pray the same prayer for the countries and for world peace — and that they have priests and the laity join them. St. Joseph Cathedral was about 80 percent full for the midday service.
The prayer in Baton Rouge occurred about the same time as Francis' service in Rome, and came as the church marked the Annunciation — when the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary and announced she would give birth to Jesus.
"Mary had to do something. She had to say 'Yes' and allow herself to be used as an instrument of peace," Bishop Michael G. Duca said before Friday's service. "We pray this prayer today because we do believe that God, through the intercession of Mary, will intervene."
The pope had written to bishops Monday asking for the special prayer.
"This Act of Consecration is meant to be a gesture of the universal Church, which in this dramatic moment lifts up to God, through his Mother and ours, the cry of pain of all those who suffer and implore an end to the violence, and to entrust the future of our human family to the Queen of Peace," Francis wrote.
Following a rosary, Duca recited the consecration prayer with parishioners.
"We have forgotten the lesson learned from the tragedies of the last century, the sacrifice of the millions who fell in two world wars," the prayer read.
And, addressing Mary, whom Catholics revere as the mother of the church, "At this dark hour, help us and grant us your comfort. … Through your intercession, may God’s mercy be poured out on the earth and the gentle rhythm of peace return to mark our days."