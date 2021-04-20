Jessie Hamilton, who made such an impression on the LSU fraternity brothers she cooked for that they paid her mortgage years later, will be featured on NBC's broadcast of Nightly News with Lester Holt on Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the network said.

+7 She was the cook at their LSU fraternity house. Now, years later, they're paying her mortgage Jessie Hamilton was serenaded by a group of men she cared for as college students 30 years ago, as she walked outside her home to a surprise 7…

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Andrew Fusiaotti checked in with Hamilton, who had been the cook at the Phi Gamma Delta House when he was at LSU in the late '80s. He was disheartened to learn that she was still working two jobs at age 73, so he rallied his former fraternity brothers to raise money.

They raised $51,765, which they used to pay her mortgage and give her $6,675. They broke the news to her at a surprise 74th birthday party, which they dubbed "Jessie Hamilton Day."

The story, which will feature both Hamilton and Fusiaotti, is slated to run in Wednesday's broadcast, which airs at 5:30 p.m. CT. News broadcasts can change at the last minute based on breaking news — like the announcement of a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer whose killing of George Floyd stirred nationwide protests.