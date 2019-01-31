Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca on Thursday released the names of 37 Catholic clergymen credibly accused of sexually abusing minors — the first major effort in the Diocese of Baton Rouge's 58-year history to acknowledge and apologize for the sins and crimes of clerics, some of whom remained in ministry after allegations were made against them.
The revelation, Duca's first major initiative since becoming bishop five months ago, included 14 diocesan priests, 15 priests from religious orders, one seminarian and seven priests assigned to the Archdiocese of New Orleans who had also served in Baton Rouge. Two dozen of the names on the list had not been publicly accused of abuse before Thursday. In some cases, reports of abuse stretched back decades. In others, diocesan officials reported that had only recently learned of the alleged abuse.
The period that saw the most abuse appeared to coincide with the tenure of former Baton Rouge Bishop Joseph Sullivan, who himself is on the list. At least 14 cases of abuse were estimated to have happened in the 1970s and early 1980s, while Sullivan oversaw the Diocese of Baton Rouge.
“In every case of abuse on this list I am sure that the victim was told, ‘Don't tell anyone,’” Duca said during a Thursday news conference in which he apologized for the culture of secrecy and protection that has often surrounded allegations of sexual abuse within the Catholic church.
“They heard this from their abuser, but also from the church. Sometimes overtly, ‘Okay, we will take care of Father and you just keep this a secret,’ or they felt an unspoken institutionally expressed rule of the church that, you just are not supposed to talk about these things,” Duca said. “My hope is that this list is a concrete sign that we do want to talk about this.”
In some cases, priests remained in ministry even after they were credibly accused of abuse. Clyde Landry, for example, was a diocesan priest whose first report of abuse was received in 1988. While Landry resigned from his pastorate that same year, and left the diocese in 1990, he remained in the priesthood.
Brennan Tomeny, who says Landry abused him when he was younger, confronted Duca at his Thursday news conference about how the church has previously addressed such allegations. Tomeny told Duca that people are less worried about moving on from the sex-abuse crisis and more concerned with preventing a future recurrence.
“They want to know it’s not happening right now under their noses, again, today, the same way it happened in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s,” Tomeny said.
Duca said he will continue to publicize any future allegations of sexual abuse within the Diocese of Baton Rouge.
“I can honestly say, I am not aware of any hint or possibility that this is going on in our diocese right now,” Duca said.
After being accused of abuse, Landry remained a priest, and, in fact, became the co-director of “aftercare” at the infamous Villa Louis Martin home to rehabilitate pedophile priests in New Mexico. His priestly faculties were not removed until 1999, and even after he left the priesthood, more reports of his abuse continued to trickle into the Diocese of Baton Rouge, with allegations surfacing in 2002 and 2004. The alleged abuses occurred at a number of postings, including St. Aloysius and St. George in Baton Rouge, Holy Family in Port Allen and Our Lady of Mount Carmel in St. Francisville.
Landry died in 2003.
"In a few cases, some limited ministry was permitted for those who admitted wrongdoing," says a list of questions and answers prepared by the diocese and released along with the 37 names. "The diocese is gravely sorry for this failure. Bishops in the Church and experts in the psychological sciences handle these situations very differently now."
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore released a statement Thursday that said his office and law enforcement would review each case and evaluate whether there was enough evidence to move forward, given the statutes of limitation for various crimes.
The diocese also clarified that the definition it used for “sexual abuse” was broader than physical misconduct. The Catholic Church’s canon law also defines sexual abuse as “words or actions which attempt to solicit a minor for sexual purposes, even if there is no subsequent sexual contact.” That definition encompasses acquisition, possession or distribution of child pornography, or sharing pornographic material.
Duca became Baton Rouge's sixth bishop last summer, around the time that a Pennsylvania grand jury released a report noting that 1,000 minors had been victimized by 300 priests statewide over the decades. Duca said Thursday that auditors had reviewed the files of 1,033 clergymen dating to 1961, when the diocese -- which includes 12 civil parishes -- was carved out of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. He said the list would be updated if the diocese were to receive additional credible evidence of sexual abuse.
In the wake of the Pennsylvania report, the leaders of the seven dioceses in Louisiana all said they would release the names of all clergy members who had been credibly accused of sex abuse. The Archdiocese of New Orleans, the state's largest diocese, went first, releasing a list of 57 names on Nov. 2.
The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux went next, releasing a list of 14 names earlier this month. The other four dioceses, based in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport and Alexandria, have yet to release the names of accused clergy.