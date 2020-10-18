A house in the 200 block of Jeff Davis Street burned down early Sunday, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
All six occupants, one adult and five children, were not home at the time of the fire and Red Cross was called to assist.
Firefighters arrived around 1:45 a.m. to find the back of the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire caused the home's roof to collapse, and a neighboring home received minor heat damage to the exterior, according to BRFD.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.