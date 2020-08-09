Nick Tullier, who was critically injured in the July 2016 attack on Baton Rouge law enforcement, and his parents James and Mary have moved back to Baton Rouge after spending the past several years in Houston, his father announced Sunday.
Nick Tullier was initially treated at Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge, but was transferred to Houston's TIRR Memorial Hermann hospital in November 2016 to receive specialized medical care.
James Tullier revealed the "big secret," as he described it, in a tearful update on the popular "Nick Tullier Strong" Facebook page. He said the family was looking for a home rather than an apartment where they had been living. An apartment, he said, was too small.
He said several deputies from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office helped with the move.
Nick Tullier, 45, is a Denham Springs native, graduating from Denham Springs High in 1994. He worked as a patrol deputy for EBRSO for almost two decades.