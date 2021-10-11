A woman died after she tried crossing Interstate 12 on foot and was struck by a moving car in Livingston Parish, Louisiana State Police said Monday.
Kimberly Stanton, 45, of Holden, tried crossing the eastbound side of the multi-lane highway at a point near Albany when she was hit by a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, officials said.
State Police began investigating the crash shortly after 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Investigators pronounced Stanton dead at the scene.
The Hyundai's driver was wearing a seatbelt when Stanton was struck and sustained no injuries, according to State Police. Investigators took a toxicology sample both from Stanton and the Hyundai's driver, whom the agency did not identify.
On social media, Holden-area residents reported high volumes of traffic and a heavy police presence on I-12 following the crash, which State Police said happened at milepost 27.
State Police urged people to be careful when moving around on foot near major highways.
"Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes," the agency said.