A long section of streetlights are out of service on Interstate 10 between Siegen Lane and Pecue Lane in Baton Rouge since before Christmas. Who is responsible for fixing these lights?
The city-parish is, says Ingolf Partenheimer, the chief traffic engineer for East Baton Rouge Parish government.
"The control box was destroyed by a vehicle which left the roadway," Partenheimer says. "The rebuild of the control box is currently in Purchasing Department and should be awarded shortly."
Entergy normally would repair control boxes, which the city-parish owns, but declined to do so in this instance, so the city-parish is seeking a contractor via the Purchasing Department, Partenheimer adds.
Plastic roads?
Why are we building roads that don't have potholes and recycle plastics? Does the East Baton Rouge Public Works and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development know about this technology?
"Always interesting to what your readers are asking about," says Fred Raiford, city-parish director transportation and drainage, who takes a stab at this question.
"The city-parish relies on the state and federal government and private national institutes to research and test new technologies. The city-parish is not opposed to trying new products dealing with road construction. We do not have unlimited funding to try this type of construction process.
"Normally one of the biggest obstacles to trying new products requires a substantial investment from our private contractors to consider modifying their asphalt plants or purchase specialize equipment to look a new technology. When looking into the use of recycled plastics, it seems to be more costly to produce than our current asphalt mixes.
"Certainly we can ask our partners at DOTD and Louisiana Research Center to looked into this product in the near future and determine the pluses and minuses to the product."
From the editor: A quick Google search of "plastic roads" will provide more information on both the pros and cons. Some of the concerns include the possibility plastics leaching from these roads into the environment.