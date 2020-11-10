The East Baton Rouge Metro Council approved Wednesday the city parish's nearly $5 million share of funding for the delayed revitalization of six lakes near LSU.

The Metro Council joins the parish's parks and recreation system, the state's Department of Transportation and Development and LSU, which have also made $5 million allocations toward a project that will involve dredging the ailing lakes and building a variety of improvements, like new sidewalks and bike paths.

The Metro Council's allocation was approved Wednesday night with only one objection from Councilman Scott Wilson, who took issue with the city's using funds from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's roads improvement sales tax for the allocation.

"Yeah it's an eye sore and something needs to be done, but the lakes weren't included in the list of projects the voters approved," he said after the vote.

Despite his objection, the ambitious project was lauded by most of the council for its intention to revitalize and improve what has become a popular community amenity.

"I know this is a lot of money, but the lakes are one of the best places in East Baton Rouge," Councilman Trae Welch said before the council's vote Wednesday. "I'm pretty happy about this."

The quality of the lake system has suffered from years of decline due to algae overgrowth, sedimentation buildup and several fish kills, which officials have blamed on the lack of depth in the various lakes.

The lakes are owned by three separate entities. City Park Lake and Lake Erie, a small body of water to its east, are owned by the city-parish and maintained by BREC. The other four lakes — Campus, College, Crest and University — are owned by LSU.

The initial round of funds, going into what has been estimated as a nearly $50 million project, will cover the first phase of work on the lake system that will involve deepening and reshaping City Park, Erie, Campus and College lakes and improving the walking and bike paths around City Park and Campus lakes.

Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage, said the infrastructure improvements will have to be maintained by the city-parish once they are completed.

LSU's Real Estate and Facilities Foundation is spearheading the project, which is based on a 2016 conceptual plan that was commissioned by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.