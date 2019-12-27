It’s been more than 50 years since the last train brought passengers into and out of Baton Rouge. A long-envisioned passenger rail line that would provide a new link to New Orleans is still in the early stages but has gained recent momentum, including key support from the public along the proposed path and the backing of Gov. John Bel Edwards.
"Interstate 10 is always going to be there for us, but we need an alternative, and we need both," said John Spain, executive vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and chairman of the Southern Rail Commission.
But paying for the project and running the trains has been a major sticking point over the years. Former Gov. Bobby Jindal rejected federal funding set aside by the Obama administration for building a high-speed train.
Edwards affirmed his support of the project on the campaign trail ahead of his reelection, telling regional and business leaders this fall that “Louisiana will not be left at the station when it comes to passenger rail in this country.”
Louisiana would need to put up more than $100 million to draw money from federal grant programs for the project, which has an estimated $260 million price tag for building infrastructure.
Congress recently approved funding to also help pay for running commuter rail systems in its 2020 budget.
The last passenger train to serve Baton Rouge, the Southern Belle, rolled through on its way to New Orleans on the morning of Nov. 3, 1969, after the Interstate Commerce Commission gave the Kansas City Southern Railroad and its subsidiary, the Louisiana & Arkansas Railway, permission to drop service amid falling revenue.
In early 1968, the U.S. Post Office had stopped transporting mail via the Southern Belle. In 1967, several other railroads dropped passenger service to and from the city.
Beginning in 1940, the Southern Belle carried passengers between Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans, covering the 873 miles in just over 16 hours. Motorists today can cover the distance in about 13 hours. Nonstop commercial flights take less than two hours.
To promote its new service, the railroad held a beauty contest to pick a "Southern Belle." Margaret Landry of Baton Rouge, then 18, was featured in advertising and other promotional material, including luggage stickers.
Spain said his group are interested in the route between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, which the Southern Belle covered in two hours, with daily stops at Kenner and flag stops at Gonzales. They plan to lobby the incoming Legislature ahead of the spring session by pointing out public support for restarting passenger service, as well as an economic boost that could come from having rail connecting the state’s two largest cities would have.
This year, business leaders from Baton Rouge and New Orleans released findings from a poll conducted among residents along the proposed rail line that said roughly 75% of respondents favor finding a way to travel between Baton Rouge and New Orleans without driving. About 85% of them also said it’s “very important” or “important” to have a rail line connecting the two cities.
The poll surveyed 1,050 registered voters in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Orleans, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes.
The train line would take just over an hour from end-to-end — from downtown Baton Rouge to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Planners estimate daily ridership at first could be about 2,000 people, with roundtrip tickets costing around $15.
There could be up to eight round trips each day, with trains zooming up to 80 mph.
Along its line, intermediate stops would be conducted in suburban Baton Rouge and at Gonzales, LaPlace, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and in Jefferson Parish.
Gonzalez and LaPlace have already begun planing on depot stations, including where they'd be located and what they'll look like.
Among the selling points of the 80-mile commuter line would have the potential to build an economic “super region” that can compete with metro areas like Dallas and Atlanta, Spain said.
He points Amazon’s recent decision to build its second headquarters in northern Virginia, saying the region has the potential to add more commuter train lines. Spain also points to benefits in attracting younger workers by giving them alternatives to driving.
Opening a rail line would take years if not decades.
"I'm hoping that we'll have the conversations within the year about where the funding might be available to match those federal dollars," Spain said. "I'm thinking in this next couple of years, we can actually get something to happen."