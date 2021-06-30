An elevator malfunction that caused hot oil to pour from the lift's equipment and fill the Louisiana Art and Science Museum with a "stench" has forced the closure of the building through Sunday, museum Executive Director and President Serena Pandos said.
Crews from the city-parish have filled the building with 18 air blowers to remove the smell from the building and an elevator repair crew will arrive later this week, Pandos said. But the mechanical malfunction will keep the building closed during its normal business hours Thursday through Sunday.
"It caused some oil to burn and some rubber to burn and there was smoking involved," Pandos said over the phone, speaking through a respirator from inside the museum. "It wasn't a fire, but the fuel, we believe, could be a health concern."
The incident occurred Sunday around noon, prior to the museum opening at 1 p.m., Assistant Director of Operations Sheree Westerhaus said. Staff were on hand preparing for opening and called 911 shortly after the incident, Westerhaus said.
Fire Department crews responded, but there was no fire to extinguish because staff immediately shut off the breaker when the incident occurred, Westerhaus said. The fire crews told Westerhaus that the oil was already cooling off while they were there inspecting the damage, she said.
"(The crews) are working, but they said it could take at least three days," Westerhaus said. "We're taking it a day at a time, but we closed the facility because nobody would want to sit through a planetarium showing with that smell."
No oil landed on carpeting or other surfaces that could the retain the smell for an extended period of time, making Pandos confident that the issue can be quickly resolved, she said.
The museum is expected to reopen for its normal hours on Thursday, July 8. The museum operates Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.