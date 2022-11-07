The bigger the game, the bigger the earthquake.
LSU fans celebrating a touchdown against Alabama in overtime, and a two-point conversion to win the game moments later, shook the ground so much that the movement triggered movement on a seismograph across campus.
The mini-earthquake was reminiscent of "The Earthquake Game" that saw LSU beat Auburn 7-6 in 1988.
Saturday night, the Tigers beat Alabama 32-31 in a matchup to two teams in the Top 10 of the football championship rankings.
LSU tweeted about the seismograph reading this morning: "LSU fans shook the Earth AGAIN!"
LSU fans shook the Earth AGAIN!At 10:03 pm Saturday night in Death Valley, @LSUfootball scored a touchdown in overtime.At 10:06, the Tigers scored the game-winning 2-point conversion.BOTH moments registered on our @LSUscience seismograph! pic.twitter.com/dOt9tzr6yR— LSU (@LSU) November 7, 2022
It said the Jayden Daniels touchdown that made the score Alabama 31, LSU 30 at 10:03 p.m. was caught on the seismograph, located in the Geology building near the LSU Union.
At 10:06, when Mason Taylor scored 2 points on a pass from Daniels to win the game, it happened again.
In 1988, LSU upset No. 4 Auburn. The impromptu celebration that set off the seismograph when LSU scored the winning touchdown late in the game led to the contest becoming known as "The Earthquake Game."