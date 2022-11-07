BR.lsubama.110622_040 MJ.JPG

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) high steps past Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) on the overtime touchdown run on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU leads Alabama 7-6 at the half. LSU defeated Alabama 32-31 in overtime.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

The bigger the game, the bigger the earthquake.

LSU fans celebrating a touchdown against Alabama in overtime, and a two-point conversion to win the game moments later, shook the ground so much that the movement triggered movement on a seismograph across campus.

The mini-earthquake was reminiscent of "The Earthquake Game" that saw LSU beat Auburn 7-6 in 1988.

Saturday night, the Tigers beat Alabama 32-31 in a matchup to two teams in the Top 10 of the football championship rankings.

LSU tweeted about the seismograph reading this morning: "LSU fans shook the Earth AGAIN!"

It said the Jayden Daniels touchdown that made the score Alabama 31, LSU 30 at 10:03 p.m. was caught on the seismograph, located in the Geology building near the LSU Union.

At 10:06, when Mason Taylor scored 2 points on a pass from Daniels to win the game, it happened again.

In 1988, LSU upset No. 4 Auburn. The impromptu celebration that set off the seismograph when LSU scored the winning touchdown late in the game led to the contest becoming known as "The Earthquake Game."

Email Kelly P. Kissel at kkissel@theadvocate.com and follow him on Twitter, @kisselAP

View comments