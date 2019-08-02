East Baton Rouge Parish's Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control crews will perform additional rounds of spraying Friday night and the rest of the weekend after receiving the parish's first positive samples for West Nile virus.
Approximately 13 mosquitoes collected from a trap along O'Neal Lane near Interstate-12 on July 25 tested positive for the disease, MARC Interim Director Randy Vaeth said Friday.
"This year has been delayed," Vaeth said. "We usually see our first positive results in May."
Vaeth is urging residents to take all the necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites. That includes wearing insect repellent while outside for long periods of time, restricting their time outside during the early morning and late evening hours when mosquitoes are most active and wearing long sleeves if possible.
He also advises dumping any containers with standing water around homes.
"Even though it hasn't been an active year, we really need everyone to be careful," he said.