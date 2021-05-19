A man has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting at a hookah lounge in April that left one man dead, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Detectives arrested Myangelo Mallett, 25, of Zachary, on Wednesday, and he is connected with the shooting death of Kendrick Johnese that happened on April 10, 2021.
Mallet was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second-degree murder.
The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. Saturday, April 10 at 8345 Florida Boulevard, which is a strip mall containing a hookah lounge and other businesses.
Johnese was found in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Two other men, both 25 years old, were brought to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries.
Police did not specify whether the shooting occurred inside the hookah lounge, but said that officials believe the incident originated there.