Three more women have sued the Louisiana Board of Regents and the systems for LSU and the University of Louisiana, saying they were sexually assaulted by the same man between 2015 and 2021 and that university officials failed to intervene.
Their lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court, is the second in recent months to focus on how universities handled reports against Victor Daniel Silva, a 2020 UL graduate.
Silva racked up sexual assault allegations at LSU, UL and Louisiana Tech — schools he attended between 2014 and 2020. But none of those universities bothered to warn one another about his behavior as he transferred between them, the plaintiffs charge. When Silva would face a sexual misconduct allegation at one university, he was able to easily enroll at another and resume his problematic behavior, the lawsuit alleges.
The plaintiffs in Wednesday’s lawsuit, and a plaintiff who filed a separate suit in May, allege that the universities ran afoul of federal and state laws, which require campuses to investigate reports of sexual misconduct and to warn one another when students disciplined for such behavior try to transfer to another state school. The plaintiffs have also sued Lafayette Consolidated Government, the Lafayette Police Department and the respective presidents of each university.
The women are not identified by name in court filings, and Silva is not listed as a defendant in Wednesday’s suit or in the May lawsuit.
"Throughout his roughly six-year tenure as a student at universities across Louisiana, Victor Silva left a wake of sexual assault allegations and victims — yet never missed a semester," the lawsuit says.
Silva has also largely managed to avoid criminal charges. He was arrested in 2015 on a count of second degree rape in East Baton Rouge Parish, but court records show no movement in the case after Silva bonded out of jail in April of that year.
The plaintiffs in Wednesday’s lawsuit say Silva’s assaults caused them severe emotional distress.
One is a former LSU student who met Silva in 2014 when she was a freshman on campus. Though Silva withdrew from LSU after a different student told police that he raped her during his first semester on campus, he later returned to Baton Rouge that spring for a party. That's when the plaintiff says she saw him at a fraternity party, and that he raped her afterward in her dorm room.
She struggled in the aftermath; her grades slipped. LSU later expelled her for poor academic performance. But the lawsuit says LSU officials knew when they expelled her just why she had been floundering.
“Plaintiff reported to her Title IX office that she had been sexually assaulted on-campus, and requested help from them, including access to mental health services,” the lawsuit states. “Not only did the office explicitly decline to pursue any genuine investigation of Silva, although they understood Silva had already been accused of sexual misconduct prior, they failed to provide her with the requested services."
Another plaintiff is a former UL student who met Silva in 2019 during physical chemistry class. They started dating and began living together in 2020. But after they hung out one night with the student’s close friend, the friend said she woke up in the middle of the night to Silva assaulting her. The plaintiff also said Silva would coerce her into sex and easily become angry with her. She broke up with him, but lived in fear of him afterward, according to the lawsuit.
The third plaintiff did not meet Silva until after he graduated and went to work as a process engineer for a company in Arkansas. Silva frequently reached out to her at work, where she was an environmental safety manager and 12 years his senior. After she switched jobs in 2021, she agreed to go out with Silva for Valentine’s Day. But after they had drinks that evening, the next thing she remembered was Silva raping her, according to the lawsuit.
She discovered later that Silva, despite having introduced himself by his middle name of "Daniel," was accused under his first name of multiple sexual assaults. She relocated and changed jobs.
Silva’s case prompted the Louisiana Legislature last year to again tighten sexual assault reporting requirements, requiring universities to include notice on a student's transcript if they tried to transfer with a sexual misconduct complaint or similar complaint still pending against them. His case first came to light in a USA Today investigation.
The women have requested a jury trial with damages to be determined then.
Staff writer James Finn contributed to this report.