NEW ROADS — Findings in an audit report released Monday show the amount of money a former employee is accused of stealing from traffic fines and rental fees for the William H. Scott Civic Center is a lot higher than initial reports.

According to the city's annual audit, the employee is suspected of stealing $17,318 in traffic fines and rental fees over a two-year period.

Authorities previously said Willie Scott Woods, who was an account clerk for the city, stole nearly $9,000 over a six-month period in 2017.

Woods was booked on counts of theft, computer fraud, and malfeasance in office in September 2017. His case is still ongoing.

He was confronted by state Attorney General's Office investigators Aug 2017 and admitted to the fraud. Authorities said Woods accepted the fines for violations and rental fees and printed paid receipts to customers, then voided the transactions from city computers.