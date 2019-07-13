GONZALES — Waterways in Ascension and Livingston parishes will close to recreational traffic until further notice starting 6 p.m. Saturday, parish officials said.
Officials made the closure order as the Amite River and other key waterways were expected to encounter significant flooding as Hurricane Barry passes west of the Baton Rouge area.
The Category 1 storm made landfall on Saturday and is expected to move slowly north through the state.
All residents with inquiries during the storm may call the emergency operations call center at (225) 450-1200.
The parish office of homeland security has also created an online map to show where sand bags and other preparedness and response measures are located.
The map can be viewed at: http://esp.apgov.us.