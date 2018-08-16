GONZALES — St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ascension Parish will become part of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, possibly as soon as January, the hospital president said Thursday.
Robert Burgess, president and CEO of the 78-bed hospital in Gonzales, announced the planned change before the Ascension Parish Council.
He said the move will open up access to additional cash so the hospital on La. 30 can expand and keep up with the parish's growth. Burgess told the council that St. Elizabeth can't generate enough cash on its own to meet those needs.
Though both hospitals are already part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, they are both stand-alone units within the system, Burgess said later.
In addition to having access to additional capital, Burgess said, the planned change means St. Elizabeth will become part of Our Lady of the Lake within the health system's structure and operate under that hospital's state license.
Burgess told the council that St. Elizabeth officials have received assurances from the Our Lady of the Lake board that it would invest in the hospital. He added that council members should expect concrete trucks and cranes in the next four years.
Burgess said in a later interview he doesn't expect the changes will result in job losses. But he said administrators are still working on the details and he didn't want to offer more details about what type of expansion the hospital has planned.