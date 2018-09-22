GONZALES — Two intersections on Germany Road in Ascension Parish will have temporary lane closures in all directions from Monday to Wednesday, parish officials said.
Workers will be conducting geotechnical investigations associated with upgrades planned at Germany and Braud roads and Germany and Roddy roads outside Gonzales, parish officials said in a statement.
Roddy, in particular, is a north-south cut-through road linking La. 42 and Airline Highway.
Both intersections, which are slated for the upgrades under the parish government's $35 million Move Ascension road program, are expected to be fully reopened Wednesday morning.
Under Move Ascension, a new roundabout is planned at Germany and Braud in connection with a separate two-mile lane widening project planned on the same section of Germany Road between Airline Highway and La. 44, the program website says.
The Roddy-Germany intersection is slated for a roundabout and will be built in a section of Roddy separately proposed for wider lanes under Move Ascension. This section of Germany is actually a state highway, La. 931.
Dubbed "safety widening," the Move Ascension widening projects aren't adding new lanes but making the existing two-lane roads wider and safer.