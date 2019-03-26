LIVINGSTON — The former Louisiana tax commission administrator, who resigned last month following his arrest on malfeasance in office, is headed to trial in May on a domestic violence charge.
Charles Abels III appeared in Livingston Parish court Tuesday morning on a misdemeanor domestic abuse battery charge with child endangerment. Twenty-first Judicial District Judge Jeff Johnson set the case for trial May 21.
The charge relates to an incident last March when Abels, 52, was arrested at his home in Killian.
According to a police report recently filed in the court record, Abels' wife called 911 on March 4, 2018, to report the alleged abuse. When deputies arrived, she told them Abels had yelled expletives at her and a child in the home, then threw her on the floor of their dining room.
The wife told deputies Abels had been at a local bar drinking all day and said he had been abusive toward her in the past. She said she had not reported it because she did not want Abels to lose his job, the report says.
A deputy observed that Abels was intoxicated and arrested him, saying there were no marks or abrasions on the wife but he feared for her safety, the report says.
The Advocate does not typically name victims of domestic violence.
Abels' attorney, Tim Pujol, said in a statement Tuesday that, "Mr. and Mrs. Abels had an argument as all married couples do. Mr. Abels maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court."
Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bankston is representing the state.
The domestic violence arrest was not the first brush with the law for Abels, who has served as a government official for decades.
The former tax commission administrator and Livingston Parish assessor has DWI arrests dating back several years, and was also accused of authorizing a false public record related to the value of a St. Francisville golf course in 2015.
Most recently, Abels was the subject of a Louisiana State Police investigation that found he had billed the state for hundreds of hours he spent playing golf, shopping, receiving spa treatments and other similar personal activities.
During its investigation, State Police conducted a "surveillance operation of Abels for one full week" beginning at the end of July, according to his arrest warrant.
During that time he "was observed playing golf on several different occasions at multiple golf courses. He was also observed shopping, visiting a spa, attending court in Livingston Parish on a personal matter and consuming alcoholic beverages."
He resigned after a decade at the Louisiana Tax Commission following the State Police investigation. He has not yet faced formal charges in the matter, according to 19th Judicial District Court Records.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said he is waiting on the release of a Louisiana Legislative Audit involving Abels before deciding whether to file charges.
Moore said he has met with Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera on multiple occasions. Purpera said in an email Tuesday that audit will come out within the next three weeks.
The tax commission is a state agency that oversees the property tax assessment process in Louisiana and provides guidelines for assessors aimed at fairness and uniformity, according to the commission website.