A release of sulfuric acid was detected and isolated on a unit at the Baton Rouge ExxonMobil chemical plant on Monday morning, with the release believed to have been contained to the plant and a neighboring industrial facility, an ExxonMobil spokesperson said.
"The direction of the wind and non-detectable reports from fence line monitoring suggest that the release was contained" to those locations, said Stephanie Cargile, the Baton Rouge plant's public and government affairs manager.
Some employee and contractor personnel at both ExxonMobil and the neighboring industrial facility reported potential exposure as a result of the release, she said. ExxonMobil personnel were assessed by the on-site medical team, and personnel at the neighboring industrial facility were assessed according to their company protocols.
All appropriate state and local agencies were notified, Cargile said.
"The safety of our workforce and community remains ExxonMobil’s highest priority," she said.