Rachel Wilson, Stacey Fiddling and Takeisha Williams stood before a judge Thursday morning in the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge. Among them, the three women had stared down drug addiction, alcohol abuse, loss of child custody, mental illness, homelessness, estrangement from family, the threat of deportation and suicide attempts.
Judge Donald Johnson wasn't there to sentence them, but to congratulate the three women, who are the first graduates of a new program designed to offer a helping hand rather than a retributive strike to people who need to be placed in a halfway house rather than jail.
Last year, the MacArthur Foundation gave $50,000 to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to start a pilot pre-trial diversion program. BRAF threw in some of its own money to get the program off the ground, while the city-parish kicked in $260,000 to pay the salaries of case managers, said Beverly Haydel, director of BRAF's civic leadership initiatives.
So far, 21 people have qualified. The program is open to nonviolent offenders, often people charged with drug offenses.
Unlike the District Attorney's existing program, people can qualify for the new program even if they have a criminal record; the focus is on finding people who need mental health and addiction counseling instead of languishing in jail. Too often, those folks slip through the cracks, said District Attorney Hillar Moore.
It's no cakewalk, though. Typically, participants spend four weeks undergoing in-patient treatment and are released to a halfway house, where a case manager follows up with them, all under Johnson's supervision.
Before the graduation ceremony, he got progress reports on other program participants. Nearly all had stayed sober. A few had fallen off the wagon but had recommitted to getting clean, though two were pulled aside for additional drug screening which could lead to their expulsion from the program. Most participants were busy securing jobs and otherwise looking out for their future.
"The easy way is just to do the time," Moore said. "These people took the hard way."
He was especially heartened to see people reunited with their families — their support system.
Williams's daughter, father, aunt and grandmother attended Thursday's graduation. Before entering the diversion program, Williams had been estranged from most of them, said case manager Angel Rushing. Williams's grandmother Mary Jane Williams wept, but this time, she said, they were tears of joy. Takeisha Williams, who had abused prescription painkillers, said she plans to continue treatment even though she's met her legal obligation.
"If you want it, it works," Fiddling said.
Since being arrested for possession of cocaine, Fiddling has worked her way through the program and has been able to visit with her 5-year-old daughter. She's now working to rebuild her life so she can eventually regain custody of the girl and her 3-year-old son.
Johnson said the court needs to determine when to be tough, but also when to look for opportunities to be smart and address the root issues of crime.
BRAF has applied for continuing grant support from the MacArthur Foundation. They're seeking up to $2 million over two years, Haydel said. The money could pay for several initiatives to reduce the jail population, such as hiring additional court officials to get misdemeanor offenders out of jail more quickly and establishing an assessment procedure so people unlikely to skip bail or threaten the public can be released before their trial. The continuing grant would also, of course, fund the diversion program.
Not so long ago, Wilson felt that even her mom, "with her champion heart," thought she was a lost cause.
Though she ultimately decided not to read it in court, Wilson had prepared a statement which she shared with an Advocate reporter. In it, she describes how quickly her life became unmanageable.
"Life is inconsistent. There are periods when a person could be soaring high with an awesome family, great financial income, and good health, but then tragedy strikes, and the head of the household dies in a car accident leaving the family emotionally damaged and in a financial strain, which allows hardship and devastation to overcome the people involved," she wrote.
"The truth is that life happens no matter how prepared a person thinks they are, and it can shatter someone's world. At least, that's what happened to me. I went through trauma and tragedy and was not equipped to handle it. Instead of going to therapy or seeking God, I coped with drugs and alcohol. It destroyed my life and everyone in it. … This program has supportive staff who care about the needs of each individual person. With their compassion, available resources, support of the community, and help of people like Judge Johnson, a person actually has the opportunity for a successful second chance."