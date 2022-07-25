In a dogged pursuit to have the city-parish's Metro Council reflect East Baton Rouge Parish's near 50/50 split among its Black/White population, a play to create a majority-minority district in the northern sector of the parish is now on the table.
Those discussions are a prelude to the council's upcoming decision to adopt a new redistricting plan, which the 12-member body must do by Oct. 13, according to an email circulating to council members from the council's Administration Office.
The members will hold another redistricting workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers at City Hall.
The request to see a proposed map that carves out a new majority-minority district near the Zachary area comes from Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. Theoretically, a new majority-minority district would give Black residents another seat on the council, with a potential 6-6 split.
The council's demographer has already said such a scenario was easily attainable within one of the proposed plans he has already presented for District 8, where the population trend is already nearly evenly split among White and Black residents.
The district's current representative is Denise Amoroso, who is White. She said she doesn't like being the target of everyone's discussion when it comes to the topic, but at this point "it is what it is."
"It doesn't matter to me what race you are," she said. "To me, it's always about serving my constituents."
Her district's current boundaries include parts of Coursey Boulevard, Airline Highway and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard to the west; Old Jefferson and Tiger Bend Road to the south; O'Neal Lane on the east; and South Old Hammond Highway to the north.
"I don't really care where the additional district comes from, the numbers suggest the possibility in those areas," Dunn said. "But I don't want us to be so narrow-minded and focus on (District 8). I think District 1 is an opportunity to look as well."
The council's demographer has apparently presented the Metro Council with a proposed plan honoring Dunn's request, which he made at the council's last redistricting workshop in June.
Councilman Brandon Noel, who currently holds the District 1 seat, has seen it and is already balking.
"It completely changes my district; removes the compactness and continuity for the sake of just creating a district that meets their desires," Noel said.
Noel says their demographer has said such a plan could likely be challenged in court because it violates certain constitutional amendments that adhere to redistricting, like using race as the sole criteria to determine how maps are drawn.
Noel said the proposed map flipping his district into a new majority-minority one disrupts the rural characteristic of his district by splitting parts of Baker and Central.
District 1 is a majority White district that has experienced significant growth in Black population over the past decade, according to the 2020 Census data. White people make up about 50% of the district population currently with its Black population at around 43%.
Much of the growth in Black population is concentrated in Zachary, data shows.
"If this comes up for a vote, I'm definitely not going to be in favor of it," Noel said. "We're gonna keep seeing this effort … to create another minority district. And it's them doing a lot of things that could open us up to more scrutiny."
Dunn claims he just wants options before the Metro Council must decide on a plan, which will go into effect for the city-parish's 2024 council elections.
Should he and other Democrats have to settle for the new majority-minority district being District 8, he's fine with it.
Although, that doesn't necessarily mean District 8 will flip, given Amoroso's popularity.
"I want to explore the possibility since I think it would be easier to do in the north of the parish," he said. "I thought it would be easier to navigate in District 1 instead of District 8."