Without opposition, the candidates for two judgeships in the 20th Judicial District Court in East Feliciana and West Feliciana, one an incumbent, have automatically been elected to office.
Judge "Betsy" Jones, of Clinton, has been re-elected to the Division A seat; she was first elected to office in November 2014.
St. Francisville attorney Sydney Picou Walker has been elected judge for the Division B seat.
The Division B incumbent, Chief Judge William Carmichael, who's 75, told the Advocate on Thursday that he would have like to have run for a sixth term -- he was first elected to the office in 2002 -- but that he was precluded from doing so by the mandatory retirement age of 70 for all judges in Louisiana.