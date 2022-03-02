Kelly Taylor Savant got the best Valentine’s Day gift ever this year, and it wasn’t from her husband. At least, not directly.
When Ainsley Rain Savant was born that day, the person most responsible was Jasmine Johnson Isaac, the surrogate mother who ended Savant’s battle with infertility.
“It’s something that I never thought would happen,” Savant said Wednesday at a press conference at Woman’s Hospital, where Ainsley was born. “We’ve been trying since 2014 to get pregnant, and I just did not think we would ever find an angel like Jasmine. I did not know they existed.”
Kelly and Kyle Savant, of Baton Rouge, twice saw their efforts to have children end in miscarriage, and scar tissue caused by medical procedures left her infertile, she said. Specialists in three states all said she would need a surrogate to have a baby of her own.
Kelly Savant joined a Facebook surrogacy group but found few posts from Louisiana. Her research revealed that Louisiana has some of the strictest surrogacy laws in the nation. Surrogates cannot be compensated, and donor eggs or sperm cannot be used.
However, she found a 2017 Facebook post from Isaac, who lives in Denham Springs, indicating that she wanted to become a surrogate. Kelly contacted her in 2020 and discovered she was still interested.
Why? Isaac, who has four children ranging from 6 to 17 years old and also has suffered a miscarriage, said she had wanted to do this for years. And conversations with women who struggled with infertility only confirmed those feelings.
“Just to see them go through that, it was something I wanted to do,” Isaac said. “I wished I could do something for them then, but I wasn’t the type of person to approach them and say, ‘Hey, I would do this for you.’ I was more the type of person to wait for somebody to come ask me.”
Jasmine approached her husband, Maurice Isaac, about doing this.
“She liked to talk to me while I watched television,” Maurice said. “I’d hurry up and give her an OK so I could keep watching television. Then, she would keep bringing it up. So then, I paused it.”
“I’m serious about it when I keep bringing it up,” Jasmine said.
She won him over, and starting in August 2020, a difficult process began. Jasmine underwent a battery of tests and took medications to prepare her to carry another woman’s fetus. Both women needed attorneys to navigate Louisiana’s legal obstacles to surrogacy.
The mothers credit Slidell attorney Kristen Stanley-Wallace for drawing up the surrogacy contract and Baton Rouge attorney Julie Udoessein, who reviewed it for Isaac. Kelly Savant also thanked Dr. Jay Huber with Fertility Institute in Metairie and Mandeville for making this possible.
“I was an elementary school teacher for 14 years, so at night I would ask God, ‘I’ve spent the last 14 years taking care of people’s children. When is going to be my turn?’ I just turned to God asking for answered prayer,” Kelly said. “Jasmine and Maurice were his answer.”
The first attempt to transfer a fetus from Kelly to Jasmine failed, but the second was successful, which Isaac communicated by dropping off a package at Savant’s office. Along with a teddy bear, Jasmine left a box that contained a poem and a photo of her positive home pregnancy test.
As Jasmine’s pregnancy developed, both women wondered whether she might grow too attached to the baby she was carrying. They discussed it on the way to a doctor’s appointment.
“Jasmine said, ‘This is a gift I am giving you. I am blessing your family with it, and I would never keep a gift,’” Kelly said.
Ainsley arrived on Feb. 14. Since then, the Savants have regularly sent pictures to the Isaacs, and they anticipate their relationship will continue — so much so that they’re working on what names Ainsley will call them.
“They will be a part of our lives forever,” Kelly said. “Ainsley will know who Jasmine is. Ainsley will know who Maurice is. Ainsley will know their kids. Ainsley will know who carried her, who brought her into our lives and what special people they are.”