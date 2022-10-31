Voter participation is up in the Baton Rouge area compared to recent November midterm elections ahead of the final day of early voting on Tuesday.
Through Saturday, the daily average of early votes cast is up from the 2018 midterm elections in every parish in the Baton Rouge area except West Feliciana, according to Louisiana Secretary of State data.
East Baton Rouge Parish is seeing nearly 1,000 more votes per day than the 2018 elections, a 21.4% increase, according to the data. The parish has already surpassed the total number of early votes cast during the November 2014 and 2010 elections and is poised to surpass 2018 during the final days of early voting for this year's Nov. 8 election.
A high-profile statewide race for U.S. Senate amid a tumultuous period for national politics and several important local elections may be driving the turnout, said Robert Hogan, chair of LSU's political science department.
But it's difficult to tell if higher early voting turnout means higher total turnout for the election because more people are voting early as it becomes more familiar rather than voting on Election Day, Hogan added.
"People are growing accustomed to this whole idea of early voting," Hogan said. "It's convenient. It’s hard to tell what the impact on the total turnout will be. I suspect when everything is ultimately counted, turnout may be a little higher than previous years, but probably not much higher."
While Sen. John Kennedy's bid for reelection is a high-profile race because of the increased spotlight on the political balance in Washington, D.C., it's not expected to be particularly competitive, Hogan said. Local issues like school board races and tax elections may also be contributing to the high turnout, Hogan said.
Through Saturday, early voting turnout in West Baton Rouge Parish was up 59% from 2018 as voters reconsider a property tax for schools that failed by just one vote in March.
A slate of contested school board elections on the ballot in East Baton Rouge Parish also could be driving voter participation, Hogan said.
In Iberville Parish, early voting is up 68.1% from 2018 as voters weigh in on seven school board elections, a host of municipal elections and a special election for a vacant state senate seat.
"There's an intense scrutiny that is being put on the competitiveness of the seat ratio on the U.S. House and the Senate," Hogan said. "People are paying attention to national level politics, but the turnout can be coming from both ends. We will be able to sort it out when all of the votes are cast and we see the precincts' data."
While early voting is up for a midterm election, the total number of votes cast during the early voting period is still far cry from that of a presidential election year. In the 2020 presidential election, some 100,304 early ballots were cast across the seven days of early voting in East Baton Rouge Parish. For this election, only 26,422 early votes were cast thus far though Saturday in the parish.