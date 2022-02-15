Three separate brush fires burned a total of 20 acres in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, the first day that a statewide burn ban was in effect in Louisiana.
All three fires were private burns that got out of control — exactly the kind of fire the burn ban is trying to prevent, said Livingston Fire Protection District 5 Chief Joe Koczrowski.
"They don't understand that it's so dry because the cold has killed the grass," Koczrowski said. "The grass is dead, so the fire is going to burn like crazy."
The Louisiana State Fire Marshall issued the ban due to "extremely dry conditions" across the state that have led to an uptick of fires requiring emergency response, according to a news release.
The ban outlaws all private burning, except with the permission of the local fire department, according to the news release.
The ban went into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Koczrowski's fire district responded to a small brush fire that burned 1 acre Tuesday morning. The blaze was sparked by a private burn that got out of control, Koczrowski said.
Another private burn sparked a 5 acre fire near Amite that forced the evacuation of a church Tuesday afternoon, Koczrowski said.
Then, multiple fire protection units responded to a blaze near Dunn Road that burned nearly 15 acres of wooded land. The fire was sparked when "three old ladies decided to burn brush pile that turned into a woods fire," Koczrowski said.
No structures were damaged the three fires and no injuries were reported, Koczrowski said.