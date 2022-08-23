Charred mammal bone fragments and an alignment toward what was then the brightest star in the northern sky has led to confirmation that two mounds on the LSU campus are the oldest known man-made structures in the Americas.
According to a study led by LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics Professor Emeritus Brooks Ellwood, radiocarbon dating suggests that construction of the first mound began as early as 11,000 years ago by ancient indigenous people.
The two grassy mounds, located along Dalrymple Drive, now stand about 20 feet tall and are two of the more than 800 similar man-made mounds across Louisiana, most of which have been destroyed by time.
“There’s nothing known that is man-made and this old still in existence today in North America, except the mounds,” said Ellwood, who led the study recently published in the American Journal of Science by Yale University.
Though many other mounds have been ruined over the years, the LSU Campus Mounds have been preserved and have been listed on the National Register for Historic Places since March 1999.
Sediment cores from the two mounds revealed layers of ash from burned reed and cane plants, as well as the burned bone fragments. The bones indicate they may have been used for ceremonial purposes: the reed and cane burned too hot to be feasible for cooking.
While scientists do not know type of mammals were cremated or why, they did find osteons, the building blocks of large mammal bones, in the ash beds of both LSU Campus Mounds. Native American groups rejected the researchers request to perform DNA tests.
Sediment for the southern mound, labeled “Mound B,” was taken from a location immediately behind LSU’s Hill Memorial Library; a large depression there is cited as evidence, but not all at once.
Beginning 8,200 years ago, researchers say, Mound B was abandoned for about 1,000 years, as evidenced by tree roots found in the mound's sediment layers.
Historical weather studies show the Northern Hemisphere experienced a 160-year major climate event about then, with temperatures suddenly dropping on average by about 35 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We don’t know why they abandoned the mounds around 8,200 years ago, but we do know their environment changed suddenly and dramatically, which may have affected many aspects of their daily life,” Ellwood said.
About 7,500 years ago, researchers say indigenous people began to construct another mound just to the north of the first by taking mud from the floodplain near where the main entrance to LSU’s Tiger Stadium is currently located.
Archaeologists say indigenous people used this mud to build the second mound, named “Mound A,” layer-by-layer to about half of its current height.
According to new analyses of the sediment layers and their ages, researchers say it looks like indigenous people cleared the abandoned first-built Mound B and began to build it up to its current height before completing Mound A.
The crests of both mounds are aligned about 8.5 degrees east of true north, according to LSU astronomer and study coauthor Geoffrey Clayton.
About 6,000 years ago, Clayton said, the red giant star Arcturus would rise about 8.5 degrees east of north and likely aligned along the crests of both LSU Campus Mounds. Arcturus is one of the brightest stars that can be seen from Earth.
“There are various computer programs you can use that will actually run the sky back in time to any date you want and so that’s why we just suggested in the paper that there is a star that possibly would have been rising in that spot at this time," Clayton said. "But we just don’t know, we don’t know much about these people who built these mounds and what their culture was.”
Chris Rodning, a professor at Tulane University's department of anthropology, said that while the findings of the study are "vital" to the understanding of ancient indigenous communities and world archaeology, he is hesitant to definitively say the age of the mounds coincides with the timeline presented in Ellwood's research.
"At this point, I feel pretty comfortable with a date that's from about 5,000 years ago and it's worth further analysis for an argument that the mounds date significantly earlier than 5,000 years ago," he said. "I think it's worth some very careful consideration of the relevant evidence."
Rodning and UL-Lafayette professor of anthropological archaeology Mark Rees had written to The Advocate in January 2020 after Ellwood's initial claims that the mounds were older than previously thought. Then, they said, "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Nearly doubling the age of the LSU Campus Mounds, and potentially other contemporaneous earthworks, is an extraordinary claim."
Ellwood said doubts about his work don't bother him and that he doesn't consider it an insult.
“Everybody has their own belief and that’s reasonable, but we’ve spent 20 years working on these mounds and this is not a trivial amount of time that we’re talking about," he said. "We’ve used a number of different approaches."
Researchers at LSU have tried to preserve the mounds from further deterioration after moving to its current campus from north of downtown in the 1920s. Then-Gov. Huey Long circled the mounds on a map while helping plan a portion of LSU's campus, labeling the area as an "Indian Reservation," which protected them from being flattened.
In the 1980s, a student was killed while sunbathing atop one of the mounds when someone drove a pickup truck over her. The school later installed vehicle barriers to keep drivers away.
The university has explored further options, such as planting grasses and wildflowers to shield them from the elements, and has posted signs telling people to stay off them.
The hundreds of mounds in Louisiana include those at the Poverty Point World Heritage Site in the northeastern part of the state, about 3,400 years old, and the Watson Brake site, south of Monroe, about 5,400 years old.
Another mound discovered last year in Baton Rouge, located on the perimeter of a 75-acre subdivision called The Sanctuary at Tiger Bend, was likely built to honor a leader of Native Americans who called the place home 600 to 800 years ago.
"There are many, many mounds in the United States with the most famous in Louisiana being at Poverty Point up in northern Louisiana," Clayton said. "These are thousands of years old and are things that were built possibly before the pyramids in Egypt were built and before Stonehenge, so it's quite amazing."