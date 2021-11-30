The first of three high-profile Livingston Parish sex crimes trials opened Tuesday with prospective jurors being asked whether they had connections to the sheriff's office where an accused child pornographer worked and whether they were related to anyone who had been accused or convicted of crimes.
Melanie Curtin, 42, is charged with raping an adult with the help of former sheriff's deputy Dennis Perkins and filming a person for a "lewd and lascivious" purpose without their consent, according to a grand jury indictment alleging two felonies: aggravated rape and video voyeurism.
Curtin was arrested during a sweeping sex crimes investigation involving Perkins, a former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team leader, and his ex-wife Cynthia Perkins, a former Livingston Parish schoolteacher.
The Perkinses faces separate trials after being named in a combined 150 counts of producing child pornography, as well as other sex offenses that allege the rape and abuse of two children and one adult victim, as well as allegations that Dennis Perkins ejaculated onto baked goods that his wife served to children at her school.
The charges against Curtin do not involve children.
Dennis Perkins was subpoenaed to testify at Curtin's trial, but his lawyer Jarrett Ambeau told Curtin defense attorney John McLindon that Perkins would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and would not appear.
Throughout Tuesday morning, the judge and lawyers discovered that many prospective jurors in the tight-knit parish had heard about the case, either through the media or in social media feeds. One-third of an early panel of possible jurors also had connections to the sheriff's office, including one who was a dispatcher for the agency. Two prospective jurors said co-workers had texted them articles from Monday about the case.
Curtin's indictment says she helped Perkins in the rape of an adult on Nov. 8, 2014. On that same day, authorities say she also helped run camera equipment to film an unidentified adult without their knowledge for a "lewd and lascivious purpose.” It's not clear if the adult who was assaulted and the other who was filmed are the same person.
Dennis Perkins has additional charges dating back to 2014 that include the rape of an additional adult victim and the sexual abuse of a dog.
Court documents filed in his case reference an unknown female who helped Dennis Perkins carry out a 2014 rape on one of the adult victims, but authorities have not said if Curtin is that suspect.
Curtin had worked for sheriff's office for about 18 months in the tax division until she resigned in August 2012. Curtin was freed after posting a $350,000 bond on condition she wears an ankle monitor and not leave the state.
A judge ruled this past June that the Perkinses should stand trial separately after Dennis Perkins' lawyer demonstrated that Cynthia Perkins would seek to pin blame on her ex-husband on the witness stand.