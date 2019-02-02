Two days after the Diocese of Baton Rouge revealed the names of 37 clergy members credibly accused of sexual abuse, the congregations of two local Catholic churches learned more about allegations that surfaced during an initial probe into church sexual abuse.

Church leaders at St. Thomas More and St. Aloysius read prepared statements provided by Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca in which he called on congregants to come forward with any information on the two new claims of abuse.

During a Thursday press conference, Duca said the diocese received credible allegations that a church volunteer at St. Aloysius, the late Everett Gauthier Sr., sexually abused parish altar boys while volunteering at the church in the mid-1960s.

And at St. Thomas More, church officials are seeking possible leads on a priest accused of sexually abusing a parishioner in the mid-1970s. The victim was not certain of the identity of the perpetrator but it is believed to be a priest, Duca said.

Each of the churches had two priests credibly accused of abuse in recent decades. The accused priests were the Revs. David William Chaloux and Clyde Landry at St. Aloysius, and the Revs. David Joseph Clark and Rodrigue Alphonse Hemond at St. Thomas More.

Though both churches read Duca’s letter at their respective Saturday Vigil services, they differed in the degree to which each parish confronted the allegations.

At St. Aloysius, the Rev. Eddie Martin did not directly name the two priests accused of abuse at the church, but he did call on parishioners to confront evil in the world with love and to maintain the faith despite the sins of clergy leaders.

“We cannot lose our trust in the church as the body of Christ, with Christ as our head leading us, even if very fallible individuals entrusted with his flock have not followed his teachings in an inexcusable, shameful way,” Martin said.

During the Prayers of the Faithful, parishioners prayed “that the victims of any abuse be cared for with dignity and find peace.”

After Mass, Martin said the church is making sure all potential leads on abuse are reported to the diocese so claims can be thoroughly investigated and victims can receive the help they need. The church parish is still grappling with how to handle the situation and leaders are looking to the diocese for guidance, he said.

“We were all shocked by this,” Martin said. But so far, he said, congregants have shown resilience.

The Rev. Michael Alello, at St. Thomas More, offered no commentary on alleged abuse beyond the bishop’s mandated letter.

In a homily that touched on the importance of having difficult discussions with a parish congregation, Alello made no reference to abuse. Later, at the end of the service, he let the bishop's letter speak to the issue without further elaboration.

After the letter was read, Alello hurried on to share what he described as exciting news about a recent gathering of people interested in becoming Catholic. Alello declined to comment on the issue of abuse when approached after Mass.

Though parishioners at both churches were subdued as the letters were read, after the services some congregants shared their thoughts and concerns with reporters from The Advocate.

An elderly parishioner who declined to give her name and has been a member of the parish of St. Thomas More for more than 20 years said she feels this is a universal problem.

“It has nothing to do with our church or our faith,” she said. “In every church, there are people like that.”

Marcy and Frank Simoneaux, who’ve been members of St. Aloysius on and off since 1961, said the abuse revelations haven’t destroyed their faith.

“This is a sinful world, it’s always been. It’s disappointing when it’s part of your own Catholic faith,” Frank Simoneaux said. “We need to continue to strive to keep the faith strong.”

Marcy Simoneaux said she’s thankful church leaders are “coming out with it and being honest.”

Earl LeBlanc, 86, grew up serving as an altar boy and has been a member of St. Thomas More parish with his wife for over four decades.

Though he believes this revelation of abuse in the parish is “a sad situation,” he also worries about the impact on young men considering a priestly vocation.

“It’s discouraging,” he said. “The world is not pretty sometimes.”

Other congregants are searching for healing and a renewal of trust in the institution of the church.

Adam Stewart, who has been a parishioner of St. Thomas More for a little over a year, has been mulling over the bishop’s statement since Thursday.

“I’m just praying for those who’ve been affected by it, that they get some closure,” Stewart said. “I also hope that those who could make change can continue to make change.”