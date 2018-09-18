WASHINGTON — Both of Louisiana’s Republican U.S. senators, who endorsed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh earlier this month, said a hearing is now needed to sort out a woman’s allegation that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s.

Sen. John Kennedy, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he and his colleagues are “doing everything we can” to hear from Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who told the Washington Post on Sunday that a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, attempted to remove her swimsuit and tried to muzzle her mouth to prevent screams.

Ford’s charges have plunged Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which early last week appeared an inevitability, into uncertainty. Kavanaugh spent a second straight day at the White House Tuesday as Democrats and Republicans squared off on Capitol Hill over the handling of the allegations.

Ford told the Post she first shared her account with a therapist in 2012 before repeating them again in recent years, including in a confidential letter to a California Democratic congresswoman this summer.

Kennedy, who earlier this month said he’d vote “happily and proudly” to confirm Kavanaugh, said he now needs to hear from Ford directly before moving forward. Kennedy said Kavanaugh, 53, rejected Ford's allegations when Kennedy spoke to him by phone on Tuesday.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the accusation and said in a statement Monday that he wanted to "refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity."

“I need to hear from Ford, what happened, what does she remember. I’ve got to hear from her,” Kennedy said. The senator wouldn’t say whether he’d consider Kavanaugh unfit for the Supreme Court if he becomes convinced Ford’s allegations are true.

Republicans are “going to get somebody on the Supreme Court, and I think it’s going to be Judge Kavanaugh, but I want to be fair to everybody and we’re not even close to being there yet,” Kennedy said Tuesday afternoon. “I think Professor Ford’s going to come Monday and we’ll have a full hearing, hopefully publicly.”

Ford’s attorney hadn’t responded to messages from Republican staffers trying to schedule an interview or hearing, Kennedy said, adding that Senate Republicans offered to hold the hearing in private if Ford preferred.

“I’m not preparing for this (hearing) like I would prepare for a normal confirmation hearing where I prepare questions ahead of time,” Kennedy said of Ford's and Kavanaugh’s potential appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I want to hear first-hand the story and the rebuttal. I don’t want this to turn into a court of law or a cross-examination — I want to allow Dr. Ford the opportunity to tell her side of all of this.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, told The Advocate on Tuesday that he’ll be watching as the Judiciary Committee tries to sort out the accusations. Cassidy said he hoped additional evidence or witnesses might be able to settle the truth beyond what he called a “he said, she said" situation.

“The committee needs to evaluate it and I think they’re going through that process,” Cassidy said. “Let’s let it play.”

President Donald Trump said he was "totally supporting" Kavanaugh and rejected calls for the FBI to investigate the accusation.

"I don't think FBI really should be involved because they don't want to be involved," Trump said. As for Kavanaugh, he said, "I feel so badly for him that he's going through this, to be honest with you. ... This is not a man that deserves this."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said Democrats want more than two witnesses, including Mark Judge, who Ford has said was a Kavanaugh friend present during the alleged incident. Limiting the hearing to just Kavanaugh and Ford would be "inadequate, unfair, wrong and a desire not to get at the whole truth," Schumer said.

Judge told senators in a letter that he has “no memory” of the alleged incident and wrote that he hadn’t seen Kavanaugh behave that way. Judge also said he wasn’t interested in testifying. Judge’s past writings, some of which detail wild partying and excessive drinking in high school, have drawn new scrutiny as well.

Kennedy said he didn’t know yet whether he’d support potentially issuing subpoenas to force Ford or Judge to testify before the committee.

Ford said she only managed to escape from under Kavanaugh when Judge, whom Ford also described as heavily intoxicated at the party, jumped on the bed and knocked Kavanaugh off her.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stood strongly behind Brett Kavanaugh, saying her claims that he'd sexually attacked her when both were high schoolers "stands at odds" with everything known about the Supreme Court nominee's background.

McConnell said that "blatant malpractice" by Democrats — not releasing a letter by the accuser until the confirmation process was nearing its end — "will not stop the Senate from moving forward in a responsible manner."

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who received Ford's letter over the summer, said she didn't reveal it to protect Ford's confidentiality.

Kennedy said he didn’t buy that explanation from Feinstein, arguing she could’ve redacted Ford’s letter in a way to protect the woman’s identity while alerting other senators to the allegations.

“It certainly would’ve made it a lot easier to get the truth and I’m very disappointed that Sen. Feinstein waited as long as she did,” Kennedy said.

If the Judiciary committee's timetable slips, it would become increasingly difficult for Republicans to schedule a vote before midterm elections on Nov. 6 elections, when congressional control will be at stake.

With fragile GOP majorities of just 11-10 on the Judiciary committee and 51-49 in the full Senate, Republican leaders had little room for defectors without risking a humiliating defeat of Trump's nominee to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Several prominent conservative judges and legal scholars — including New Orleans native Amy Coney Barrett, now a federal judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals — were also considered for the Supreme Court seat and could be tapped by the White House if Kavanaugh’s nomination fails or is withdrawn.

GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, a Judiciary Committee member who has clashed bitterly with Trump and is retiring from the Senate, said he told No. 2 Senate Republican leader John Cornyn of Texas on Sunday that "if we didn't give her a chance to be heard, then I would vote no."

There’s also enormous pressure on GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, two moderates who have yet to announce their positions on Kavanaugh and aren't on the Judiciary Committee.

Collins said that in a telephone conversation with Kavanaugh on Friday he was "absolutely emphatic" that the assault didn't occur. She said it would be "disqualifying" if Kavanaugh was lying. Murkowski said Ford's story "must be taken seriously." Neither Collins nor Murkowski faces re-election this fall.

The Justice Department said in a statement late Monday that the accusation against Kavanaugh "does not involve any potential federal crime." It said the FBI had forwarded to the White House a letter, evidently from Ford, describing alleged misconduct in the 1980s by Kavanaugh.

The statement seemed to suggest that the FBI was not currently investigating it.

Ford is now a psychology professor at California's Palo Alto University. Kavanaugh is currently a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, widely viewed as the nation's second-most-powerful court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.