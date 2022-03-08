Free-range chickens are OK in East Feliciana Parish, but not too free-range.
After listening to a recording of roosters incessantly crowing, and hearing complaints about roosters hassling visitors to the Ethel post office, the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury on Monday amended two ordinances to give sheriff’s deputies legal grounds to intervene in neighborhood disputes involving various animals.
One amendment adds “poultry” to the list of animals that are not allowed “to run, roam or be at large” on public highways or land that does not belong to the animals’ owners. The list already includes horses, mules, cattle, jacks, jennies, sheep, hogs and goats.
The ordinance includes a fine of up to $100 for each violation.
A Price Road couple told jurors an absentee landowner keeps several hundred roosters and hens on 13 acres of land adjacent to their property. The roosters are tied to individual A-frame structures, but the other chickens were allowed to roam at will until recently, the couple said.
The visiting chickens came into their yard and ate the chicken feed they provided for their own small flock of chickens, the couple said.
They played a recording of the noise created by the man’s roosters crowing, which they said continued all during the night.
Juror Chris Hall said the jury’s amendment may help with roaming chickens, but the jury will have to consider how to move on the noise front. He said complaints about a Slaughter motorcycle race course’s noise led to it being shut down.
“Maybe we can figure out how to get it to that point,” Hall told the couple. “If we don’t help, something’s going to happen. I see the frustration in your face.”
Jurors also have received complaints of roaming roosters harassing patrons of the Ethel Post Office.
The jury also added “any accumulation of animal feces within 300 feet” of a residence to a list of outlawed nuisances.
An Ethel couple told jurors their neighbor, after a dispute with them, began dumping horse manure about 50 to 60 feet from their home, and also burns dog feces in a fire pit.
Parish Manager Joseph Moreau said the parish, at the time, had no ordinance that would give sheriff’s deputies grounds to decide whether the alleged manure dumping constitutes a nuisance that is detrimental to public health.
Later, the jury and Planning Commission Chairman Josh O’Quin discussed the need for new residential development ordinances to address rapid growth, especially in the southern part of the parish.
Jurors had expressed reluctance at approving an 8-lot subdivision on Midway Road because they said the property owner apparently wants to to develop an even larger piece of his property and residents in the area are opposed to it.
Hall asked if the time has come for East Feliciana Parish to enact a moratorium on residential development, similar to one now in place in West Feliciana Parish.
O’Quin said a moratorium enacted without a clear direction on how to proceed with new regulations would be costly.
“We will be sued into oblivion, and we can’t afford it,” he said.
The jury’s engineers are working on recommendations for future development, several jurors said.